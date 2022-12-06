The KI National Parks fire management team successfully completed a 77-hectare prescribed burn in Lesueur Conservation Park last Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
This was a great result after a wet, windy and challenging spring as we move into summer.
The burn is one of many contributing to a large mosaic of landscape bushfire risk reduction on southeast Dudley Peninsula.
The Porky Flat burn last week also contributed to lowering the risk of bushfire impacting on a population of drooping sheoak, the main food source of the glossy black cockatoo.
The burn was also a great display of collaboration and resource sharing with KI Landscape Board staff, the local CFS crew and other NPWS regions bringing trucks from Adelaide, command cars from Clare and a helicopter from Claremont airbase.
"The logistics of coordinating a prescribed burn on the Island are always complex when dealing with transporting people and equipment across from the mainland," a NPWS spokesperson said.
"This was a great result after a wet, windy and challenging spring as we move into summer. All prescribed burns require suitable conditions on the day, including wind direction and weather, as well as moisture in the soil, vegetation and air, to ensure a burn will be safe and effective."
Meanwhile, last month's prescribed burn at Seal Bay was half completed due to higher than forecast temperature and winds.
NPWS waited until conditions abated sufficiently and commenced the burn late in the day ahead of a cold change, meaning the window for appropriate burning conditions was smaller but the risk manageable.
A 55ha block was burned and the remaining 100ha block will be considered when winds are in the right direction.
Residents are reminded to sign up to the email list on the NPWS website to receive direct notifications of burns.
Subscribe to updates on NPWS prescribed burns on Kangaroo Island straight to your inbox: https://www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/fire-management/stay-informed
