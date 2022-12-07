The Kangaroo Island Gymnastics Club has had another successful year, with 35 gymnasts travelling to Adelaide to represent the club at two separate gymnastics competitions in 2022.
The most recent trip was for the TeamGym State Championships that were held on November 26 to 27, 2022.
The Kangaroo Island Gymnastics Club sent two teams comprising 16 gymnasts to this most recent event, and it was smiles all round from the participants.
The event was held at the Adelaide 36ers Arena, and it was a great experience for the gymnasts to be able to compete at such a large venue.
The two teams did a great job, with both receiving silver overall medals this year which is a great achievement.
The KI Tumblers team also received a gold medal on the mini tramp apparatus.
The gymnasts involved have put in a lot of hard work in the months leading up to this competition, and that certainly paid off when it came to competition time.
The club would like to thank SeaLink for travel sponsorship, which helped assist families with travel costs to Adelaide for the competition.
Team members were lucky enough to also attend the Gymnastics SA Festival of Performance on the Saturday night while in Adelaide.
They saw great group performances from other clubs around the state, which provided our gymnasts with lots of inspiration for their routines next year.
Lessons for this year finish in the last week of school term, and will commence again in Term 1 2023.
In 2023, the club will continue to offer both Gymnastics for All and TeamGym lessons.
If you would like more information on the Kangaroo Island Gymnastics Club or Kindergym, or would like to register your expression of interest for lessons in 2023, please email kigym5223@gmail.com
- Karleah Berris, KI Gymnastics Coach
