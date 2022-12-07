The Islander

Kangaroo Island gymnasts attend 2022 TeamGym State Championships

Updated December 7 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 12:44pm
The Islander gymnastics team at the 2022 SA Gymnastics State Championships consisted of coaches Kirilly and Karleah with gymnasts (back row) Jem, Grace, Anneleise, Esther, Aurora; (front) Ivy, Marley, Yasmin, Zoe and Marina. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Gymnastics Club has had another successful year, with 35 gymnasts travelling to Adelaide to represent the club at two separate gymnastics competitions in 2022.

