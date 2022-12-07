The Islander

Kangaroo Island Walking Club tackles Ravine des Casoars to Cape Borda walk

Updated December 7 2022 - 1:12pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at Ravine des Casoars are Michelle Haby, Simon Gore, Jan Baker, Prue Nobbs (hidden), Ly Bolto (hidden), Ros Willson, Simon Nobbs, Steve Gregor, Kimball Cuddihy and Bruce Sommerfield. Photo Eric Baker.

Bushwalkers from the Kangaroo Island Walking Club went west on Sunday, Nov. 20 for an 11km walk down the Ravine des Casoars, then up on to the cliffs and north to Cape Borda lighthouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.