Bushwalkers from the Kangaroo Island Walking Club went west on Sunday, Nov. 20 for an 11km walk down the Ravine des Casoars, then up on to the cliffs and north to Cape Borda lighthouse.
A C-grade option was available to those who wanted to just do the Ravine walk, but all bravely elected to undertake the B grade option.
The weather wasn't great - no doubt all had their doubts that morning beforehand - and during the walk the thought of sitting with a book in front of the fire also sang its siren song.
The wet squalls were coming in from the west with their 30-knot wind gusts, and along with the rough and rocky limestone terrain, correct foot placement called heavily on our skills of balance.
A windy day to experience the wild west coast. A couple of us went down!
Despite this, we were amply repaid for our efforts with stunning long views south along the west coast, and a continuous display of natural rocky gardens, which were a delight.
The river in the Ravine was flowing powerfully, and the post-fire regeneration of the vegetation included swathes of inland coastal hollyhock (Malva weinmanniana), and purple peaflower (Swainsonia lessertifolia) near the Ravine trail.
Once we needed to hunker down with our backs to the wind and rain and wait patiently for the squall to pass.
We had an early lunch in some caves back from the cove, knowing there would be no windbreaks up on the cliffs.
Crossing the river to get to the beach and the other caves there would have meant getting really wet.
We were fortunate to have a botanist with us, who could satisfy our curiosity about the flowering plants.
Up on the cliffs the stand-outs were the bright yellow displays of daisy bushes (pleated podolepsis or Podolepsis rugata), and countless flowering pale pink peaflowers (Lotus trefoil).
Most of the walkers had a post-walk get-together at Harvey's Return, resting tired limbs and enjoying convivial company.
One walker dropped into Scott's Cove and was immediately rewarded with a close view of a white-bellied Sea Eagle, holding station against the wind just above the cliff.
It wasn't the easiest of walks, but it was undoubtedly very worthwhile. - Weary Legs
