The Islander

Popularity of new Kangaroo Island Rare Plant Garden is growing

December 7 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers weed the new Kangaroo Island Rare Plant Garden at Cygnet Park Sanctuary at the inaugural Friends of the Rare Plant Garden working bee earlier in November 2022. Picture supplied

Custodians of the newly established Kangaroo Island Rare Plant Garden at the Cygnet Park Sanctuary were overwhelmed by the interest and support of the KI community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.