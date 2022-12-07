Custodians of the newly established Kangaroo Island Rare Plant Garden at the Cygnet Park Sanctuary were overwhelmed by the interest and support of the KI community.
The project, a partnership between the SA Seed Conservation Centre, the Nature Conservation Society of SA and non-profit Bio R, aims to safeguard native plants from extinction.
The plan is to grow multiple populations of KI's at-risk species, collecting seeds for banking and biodiversity recovery projects.
Launched in July 2022 as the threatened flora seed production garden, the garden has been retitled for the long term as the Kangaroo Island Rare Plant Garden (KIRPG) to reflect the diversity of ideas and issues related to the project.
Penny Paton of Bio-R said the name had to encompass all the outcomes sought for the KIRPG.
"A place to grow KI threatened plants for seed harvesting as an insurance policy, a beautiful place to showcase the different ecological communities/range of plants on KI, a place for the wider community to connect with the unique KI flora, an educational resource for all age groups and in the longer term, an ecotourism opportunity for Kangaroo Island," she said.
With a lot of interest generated at the garden's opening, the first Friends working bee was held at the start of November, attended by more than 25 volunteers.
With much to do to reinvigorate the nursery at Cygnet Park, volunteers were kept busy with weeding, cleaning pots, fixing benches and a general tidy up.
It's all in preparation for what is anticipated to be the propagation of approximately 25 rare plant species in 2023.
Bradley Bianco from the Seed Conservation Centre was recently on the Island to run a small seed collection workshop for volunteers, providing advice on plant identification, seed collection, storage and protocols.
Friends were also introduced to a new online resource - Plants of Kangaroo Island at https://syzygium.xyz/saplants/index_KI.html - that many KI locals may find useful.
"Really the beneficiaries of this project are the Kangaroo Island community, so it has been very encouraging to see how keen local volunteers are to come along to workshops and working bees," Mr Bianco said.
"A big part of what the Seed Centre is aiming to do now is provide training and guidance to the Friends so they can have more ownership and skin-in-the-game."
KIRPG volunteer Ruth de la Lande attended the workshop.
"It's exciting to be part of the KIRPG and to have access to the knowledge that the botanists bring to the project. Already I've learnt so much! It's an important project for the future," she said.
The next working bee is early 2023, with a focus on collecting seeds of rare and threatened KI flora.
If you would like to learn more about the KI Rare Plant Garden or like to get involved in future proofing KI's flora population from extinction, then please email kirpg@bior.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.