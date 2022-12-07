KI team raises $18,000 in 2022 Great Cycle Challenge

The results are in for the Kangaroo Island team that participated in the 2022 Great Cycle Challenge to raise funds for cancer research at the Children's Medical Institute.
The seven team members rode a total of 1100.5 kilometres and raised $18,484.41, well exceeding their goal of raising $15,000.
Apart from requesting direct donations from sponsors, participants were innovative in their fundraising.
One of the most popular fundraisers was the opportunity to win a KI artist and team member Fred Peters' sterling silver pendant 'Migration' valued at $255.
Pat Austin was the excited winner in the lucky squares competition, with her number selected by artist Janet Ayliffe and Fiona Jago at the Western KI Caravan Park.
Fiona and her team gave tremendous support to the challenge, selling more than a third of the lucky squares that raised $1510 towards the team's fundraising efforts.
Fred told Pat that her pendant was created for the "To Distant Shores" exhibition at SALA 2022.
It references the millions of migratory shorebirds that reach Australia's coast each year, with thousands making KI their temporary home.
Pat who is an art lover and fan of Fred's silver jewellery was delighted with her win as she said she never wins anything, although was recently elected to the KI Council.
If you'd like to donate, please go to: https://greatcyclechallenge.com.au/Donate/Team/11724
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.