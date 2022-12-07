The Islander

Soil turned at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island golf course development

Updated December 8 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 9:44am
Soil was turned at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island golf course development at Pelican Lagoon on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Local News

