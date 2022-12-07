Soil turned at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island golf course development

Soil was turned at The Cliffs Kangaroo Island golf course development at Pelican Lagoon on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
The development, which has Major State Development project status, will include a world-class golf course, clubhouse, restaurant, four luxury suites and 20 detached accommodation pods.
The development is taking place on private land and former Crown land along the cliffs granted to the developers.
Turning the sand in the dunes with golden shovels was SA Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison, along with representatives from the development company and pro-golfer Wade Ormsby.
Also attending were development representatives from the Pelligra Group, as well as Sam Atkins, who is both the chief executive officer of the Seafront Group and The Cliffs Kangaroo Island.
Mr Atkins said The Cliffs Kangaroo Island was expected to bring approximately 40,000 unique tourists to the Island per year, equating to an estimated additional $30 million expenditure annually for the Island.
The Seafront Group will manage The Cliffs Kangaroo Island, which is a joint venture between the Pennington Cliffs Property Trust and Pelligra Group.
The Pennington Cliffs Property Trust was a newly created investment entity by Sam Atkins and partners.
Mr Atkins said it was designed to allow multiple investors to participate in the golf course development, as well as other asset development across Kangaroo Island under the one vision.
Today's announcement follows the investment group's confirmation earlier this year that it had taken over ownership of five key tourist destinations on the island, including the popular Penneshaw Pub and bottle-shop, the Seafront Hotel and The Kiosk, the Seafront Holiday and Caravan Park in Penneshaw, as well as The Terraces in American River.
Ms Bettison said The Cliffs Kangaroo Island "adds another dimension" to the Island's tourism offering, adding it would "no doubt soon become a must-play for golfers far and wide".
"Importantly, thousands of out-of-state visitors expected to play at The Cliffs will inject valuable dollars into the island's tourism sector and help share the story about this absolutely iconic location," she said.
The Cliffs Kangaroo Island, estimated to cost $20 million, is expected to open with the first tee off will be in late 2024.
Darius Oliver has been appointed as course designer.
Mr Atkins said the development would be a "world-class destination golf course and practice facilities" and include a clubhouse and pro shop.
In the club rooms will be a sports bar, lounge bar and restaurant, a wine room, four six-star suites, plus private dining room, bar and change rooms
Outside there will be a native plant nursery, a gourmet kitchen garden and 20 detached accommodation pods.
Mr Atkins said during golf course construction, which extends 2022 to 2024, there will be approximately 25-plus job opportunities created by The Cliffs.
Once complete, The Cliffs would employ 40-plus people, he said.
"The Cliffs Kangaroo Island will put South Australia on the map as a golfing destination and add to the already amazing experience of visiting Kangaroo Island," he said.
"Seeing our passionate team join the minister and guests today to mark the official start of construction fills me with pride and excitement for what's to come for this project."
Mr Atkins said Seafront Group would be involved in local initiatives and had approached the local schools to discuss opportunities for work experience and apprenticeships in various aspects of tourism and across the golf course, including in the areas of turf management, native flora and fauna management and greens keeping.
The Cliffs Kangaroo Island was approved as a Major State Development, with a number of conditions and approvals in place.
"The Cliffs Kangaroo Island has a vision to run off-grid via a solar and battery system," Mr Atkins said.
"The group has committed to removing 100 per cent of boxthorn across the site over the next 10 years and will propagate and plant around 10,000 native trees, shrubs and grasses each year moving forward.
"The group is - wherever possible - planning to use electric vehicles and equipment. An environmental sustainable design consultant has been engaged in the club-house and accommodation design and developments."
The minister was joined by professional golfer and ambassador for The Cliffs Wade Ormsby, fresh off the Australian Open and inaugural LIV International Tour.
Having played on the best golf courses around the world, Ormsby said he was excited to see the project come to life.
"I'm excited to see this iconic Australian location become a must-see golf destination for enthusiasts and professionals alike," he said.
"Today marks the start of something truly exciting - not just for the sport of golf in Australia, but for the residents of Kangaroo Island and South Australia as well."
World-renowned course designer Darius Oliver is leading the design of The Cliffs course and said the opportunity to "design and create something globally unique" on Kangaroo Island was "something truly special".
"The Cliffs Kangaroo Island will provide players with not only a world-class links golf course but some of the most awe-inspiring scenery anywhere in the world," he said.
The clubhouse, designed by local architects Walter Brooke, will be home to luxury accommodation boasting four, 6-star suites designed to make the most of the expansive ocean and island views as well as a pro shop, restaurant, lounge, sports bar and green space for outdoor entertaining.
