A new campaign has been launched to attract healthcare workers to Kangaroo Island and give the local workforce a much needed boost.
The campaign asks viewers to enjoy a "gentle pace in a breathtaking place" by joining the Kangaroo Island Health Service.
At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic-style video, created by Adelaide video production company, Red Fox Films, and made possible by vision provided by SA Tourism Commission.
Featuring sundrenched coastlines, golden fields, sparking oceans, world class food and wine and an abundance of wildlife, the one and half minute video highlights the beauty of the destination and the unique lifestyle it offers to those who choose to live and work there.
Like many regional and remote areas in Australia, Kangaroo Island has experienced ongoing workforce shortages in health in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kangaroo Island Health Service forms part of the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network and delivers hospital and community-based services from Kingscote, the island's largest town.
The video will be used alongside traditional recruitment activities to attract people to positions advertised on IWorkForSA and the SA Health Careers websites.
Positions are available in a range of fields including nursing, medical, allied health, administration and corporate service support roles.
You can view the video on the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network YouTube channel.
Health network chief executive Rebecca Graham said Kangaroo Island was arguably one of the most beautiful destinations in the country, providing a unique Australian experience and a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in the country.
"This recruitment campaign highlights the lifestyle that is at your fingertips should you move to Kangaroo Island, and I would encourage any health care professional or administration support worker looking for a new adventure to consider the opportunities at Kangaroo Island Health Service," she said.
"Our team at KIHS is committed to providing the best possible health care and anyone who joins them will experience the rewards of delivering care in a remote and beautiful location.
"We look forward to spreading the message about Kangaroo Island and attracting more of the best to the region."
