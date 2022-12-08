The Islander

Recruitment campaign invites health workers to Kangaroo Island

Updated December 8 2022 - 3:59pm, first published 3:30pm
A new campaign has been launched to attract healthcare workers to Kangaroo Island and give the local workforce a much needed boost.

