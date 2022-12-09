Carols on the Coast 2022 at Penneshaw

The Carols on the Coast at Penneshaw was another success for 2021 with lots of local music.
Master of ceremonies, John Holmes thanked all the locals and visitors for attending.
Betty McAdam went on stage to announce the recipients of this year's grants from the Penneshaw Community Business Centre.
Local community projects can apply for next year's grants with applications made to the Penneshaw Progress Association by November.
The Kingscote Community Christmas Carols meanwhile are 7pm on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Kingscote oval pavilion after the pageant.
The Advance Kingscote Christmas Pageant will see a parade around the oval starting at 6pm, other activities include old fashioned games starting at 4pm and a tug-of-war at 6.30pm
Community radio station 5Kix-FM after the pageant at 8pm is hosting a Christmas lights driving tour past all the houses with the best lights.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
