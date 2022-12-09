The Islander

New Kangaroo Island Council elected members sworn in

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:34pm, first published 3:16pm
The new 2022 Kangaroo Island Council members Ken Liu, Jeanette Gellard, Sam Mumford, Bob Teasdale and Richard Cotterill; (front) Greg Miller, Pat Austin, mayor Michael Pengilly, Shirley Pledge and Veronica Bates. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Council's newly-elected mayor and councillors were sworn in for the 2022-2026 term on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022 by justice of the peace, Val Pain.

