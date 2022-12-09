New Kangaroo Island Council elected members sworn in

The Kangaroo Island Council's newly-elected mayor and councillors were sworn in for the 2022-2026 term on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2022 by justice of the peace, Val Pain.
The council has four new councillors - Jeanette Gellard, Veronica Bates, Pat Austin and Greg Miller - and five returning councillors, including Sam Mumford, Ken Liu, Richard Cotterill, Shirley Pledge and Bob Teasdale.
"This is an exciting new council, made up of a good cross-section of our community with great diversity in skills, knowledge, background and experiences," mayor Michael Pengilly said.
All positions were decided in the state-wide council elections conducted by the Electoral Commission of SA.
Founding mayor of the KI Council, Jackie Kelly, presented the mayoral chain to Michael Pengilly as part of the proceedings.
Mayor Pengilly said the newly-elected council comprised a good spread of community representation, business expertise and individuals with a close connection to the community.
"With many exciting things happening on Kangaroo Island, I look forward to working with the newly elected body in taking another giant step forward for our community," Mr Pengilly said.
Mayor Pengilly said he was honoured to be chosen to lead the new Council and paid tribute to former councillors no longer on council.
He also thanked council's CEO, Greg Georgopoulos and staff for their hard work and perseverance in working to support the community throughout the COVID pandemic and bushfire recovery.
"I feel very privileged to be chosen as the new mayor and won't be taking it for granted," Mr Pengilly said, "it is our duty to govern in the best interest of all Islanders."
Mr Pengilly said his focus of the new council would be concentrating on local matters and ensuring stability in the organisation.
"It is a really exciting time in Kangaroo Island's history, and I'm looking forward to working in a positive way on a range of projects, initiatives, new business and developments that are going to bring social and economic benefits - now and into the future," Mr Pengilly said.
Mayor Pengilly said The Cliff's golf course and associated development together with the SA Water desalination and pipeline project were the most significant private investment on KI.
"These projects will remake the eastern end of the island as well as Haines and MacGillivray," Mr Pengilly said.
"The transformation of the KI timber lands back to primary production is another enormous project that will re-build Parndana."
Councillors underwent a series of mandatory training sessions before the first council meeting on Dec. 8.
