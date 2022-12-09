Queen Elizabeth cruise ship anchors at Kangaroo Island amid COVID concerns

The Queen Elizabeth cruise ship with 2081 passengers anchored off Penneshaw on Dec. 8, 2022, tendering over its passengers for a visit to Kangaroo Island.
The cruise ship markets were set up on the Penneshaw oval and tour companies spirited away passengers on bus trips.
Also there to see the arrival of the ship was SA Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison, who was on the island for the launch of a new golf course development.
There had been some concern among locals after the Queen Elizabeth in later November was turned away from Bali, Indonesia after reports 10 to 15 per cent of the people on board at the time were COVID-positive.
The ship since docked in WA taking on new passengers before heading east to South Australia.
The Islander contacted SA Health to get the latest status and a spokesperson said there were three cruise ships docked in South Australia this week.
The COVID positive rate for each ship was 1.8 per cent as of Dec. 7 for the Queen Elizabeth, 1.8 per cent for the Regatta and 0.8 per cent for the Noordam.
The 1916-passenger Noordam was due to visit Penneshaw the following day on Dec. 9.
After that are a total of 21 cruise ship visits scheduled to KI for the rest of the cruise season.
SA Health says as part of a nationally consistent approach, South Australia is aligned with the Eastern Seaboard and Western Australian Cruise Protocols, which have been developed in conjunction with industry.
National protocols are in place to protect locals, as well as a ship's crew and passengers.
Cruise operators must undertake public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission, including implementing COVID safe measures onboard and during shore excursions.
This includes conducting COVID testing and managing positive cases and close contacts onboard.
Passengers who test positive for COVID while onboard will isolate on the ship and will be cared for by the cruise's medical staff, and cases will not disembark from the ship prior to the end of the voyage, unless medically advised.
Passengers who are close contacts must undertake COVID testing, including prior to shore excursions and like other South Australians, are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public places.
"Less than 3 per cent of people currently on board the Queen Elizabeth, Regatta, and Noordam vessels are COVID-positive, which is classified as Tier 1 under the national protocols," the SA Health spokesperson said.
"This means that COVID cases are strongly encouraged to stay in their rooms where possible and if they have to disembark the ship because it is at the end of the cruise, they follow the general public health advice for managing COVID-19 in the community."
