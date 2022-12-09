The Islander
Western parks on Kangaroo Island are National Park's 'Park of the Month' for December 2022

Updated December 9 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:55pm
Sandy Creek on the western end of Kangaroo Island in Flinders Chase National Park is as unspoiled as you could get. Picture by Quentin Chester

South Australia's Kangaroo Island is a nature lover's paradise, and this December National Parks and Wildlife Service is celebrating the island's western national parks as its Park of the Month for December 2022.

