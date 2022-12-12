Kangaroo Island Council's bid to get former chief executive Andrew Boardman to repay $57,701.33 in payouts for time-off-in-lieu has failed in an Adelaide court.
The council had claimed the payouts were a mistake as Mr Boardman was not entitled to payment for overtime under the conditions of his employment agreement and the then mayor, Peter Clements, was not entitled to approve the amounts.
Magistrate Jackson, sitting in the general civil division of the Magistrates Court of South Australia, said there had been discord over whether TOIL and overtime were interchangeable, with the council believing they were and Mr Boardman not.
In handing down her finding Magistrate Jackson said that "in practice, Mr Boardman worked significantly longer and additional days - well above what would have been expected in his role as CEO".
The court heard that a resolution of council on January 29, 2014 allowed Mr Boardman to work flexible hours, including weekends and public holidays, to accrue time to visit his family, who had moved to Brisbane.
In time those visits became less frequent, but he continued to work weekends and public holidays.
Mr Boardman, in evidence to the court, described the period from 2014 as a "fast moving time", with him working from 6.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday and contactable "24/7" as he never switched off his phone.
Mr Boardman said that he had agreed to work extra days on weekends in exchange for TOIL, kept a detailed record of the extra full days he had worked in a spreadsheet and that electronic access to the council's offices verified those dates.
Mr Boardman knew that he was "accruing TOIL faster than he was using it" and had approached the mayor to tell him it "was an issue and he would either need to take the leave or receive a payment in lieu".
"He said Mayor Clements told him that he could not be away for a month because this would bring several key projects to a standstill," court documents showed..
As a result the mayor agreed to authorise a payment to Mr Boardman in exchange for him foregoing accrued TOIL.
Between May 4, 2015 and December 19, 2017, Mr Boardman received six payments totalling $57,580.92 less taxation in lieu of him taking time off.
In their discussions Mr Boardman suggested to Mr Clement that take the TOIL payments to council for approval and that Mayor Clements said "he was happy to be the authority as he was making the decision that was the best for Council".
Mr Clements, in evidence to the court, said that he understood that the flexible working arrangements resolution of January 29, 2014 was " a strategic decision to enable Mr Boardman to work on major projects" and he understood it "permitted the payment of TOIL to Mr Boardman".
The court had been told by Sharon Kauppila, a councillor, that Mr Boardman had performed not only the CEO role, but acted as a consultant managing large projects. Had he not carried out the work, the payment for a consultant to take his place would have been "in the order of $1500 to $1800 per day, so it was cost efficient to use Mr Boardman's skills and expertise".
Mr Clements told the court that all but two Kangaroo Island councillors knew of the arrangement for the payments and those that knew had agreed with that course of action because the council could not afford to engage consultants for the same work.
When asked whether Mr Boardman suggested that he raise the payments with council, Mr Clements said that Mr Boardman did not need to do this as "the CEO was always on the agenda at the information gatherings (held prior to each council meeting)".
Mr Clements said in the latter years he suggested Mr Boardman take the leave "because he needed it".
He said Mr Boardman "told him he did not want to as he had too much on his plate" and he "ultimately approved the requests as he believed that he was looking after the Council, even to Mr Boardman's detriment".
At council meetings on January 16, February 13 and March 13, 2018 the issue of the payments being "wrongfully claimed" were raised and motions were rejected for an independent report, independent audit and further reporting on the payments.
Mr Boardman left the council in February 2019.
In her finding, Magistrate Jackson said there was "a fundamental difference between the resolution of the council on 29 January 2014 and the payment to Mr Boardman on accrued TOIL".
"The Resolution related to flexibility in the days worked bv Mr Boardman in his role as CEO. It did not envisage any extra or additional working hours, merely how those hours would be worked," he wrote
"In practice, Mr Boardman worked significantly longer and additional days - well above what would have been expected in his role as CEO.
"So whereas the resolution related to the manner in which Mr Boardman worked, the Payments related to the amount and the nature of the work he undertook."
Magistrate Jackson wrote in her conclusion that the evidence suggested that the council would have " have attended to the proper authorisation (by way of further resolution)" of the payments had the issue been put before it.
She dismissed the claim, writing: "The council's claim in restitution fails. There was no operative mistake as the council chose to make the payments instead of Mr Boardman taking the accrued time off. He was entitled to accrue time off following the Resolution of 29 January 2014."
She said she would hear the parties in relations to costs.
