Court rules in favour of Andrew Boardman in Kangaroo Island Council case

Updated December 12 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 2:30pm
The Kangaroo Island Council building. File picture

Kangaroo Island Council's bid to get former chief executive Andrew Boardman to repay $57,701.33 in payouts for time-off-in-lieu has failed in an Adelaide court.

