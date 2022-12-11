The Islander

Kingscote men, women win 2022 Super Series lawn bowls at Parndana

Updated December 12 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:53am
Super Series 2022 winners were Kingscote Men - Peter Maclean, Mark Griffith, Craig Boxer, Robert Barrett, Daryl Steinwedel, Steve Bell - and Kingscote Women - Helen Berden, Judy Bel, Elaine Florance, Gail Steinwedel, Linda Werner and Michelle Barrett. Picture by Meaghan May

Kingscote and Birchmore bowls clubs on Tuesday Night, Dec. 6, 2022 played in the final night of the Super Series 2022 at Parndana Bowling Club on Kangaroo Island.

