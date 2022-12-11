Kingscote men, women win 2022 Super Series lawn bowls at Parndana

Kingscote and Birchmore bowls clubs on Tuesday Night, Dec. 6, 2022 played in the final night of the Super Series 2022 at Parndana Bowling Club on Kangaroo Island.
In the Men's competition, Kingscote started with a slight lead in points from their previous match against Parndana and in the last match they had a comprehensive win against Birchmore.
In the Ladies competition, Kingscote also were the ultimate winners with 16 points for the competition.
Results:
Singles: J Bell defeated M Lehmann
Pairs: H Berden, M Barrett defeated J Cowen and J Clifford.
Triples: E Florance, L Werner ,G Stienwedel defeated D Morris, B Beale And L White.
In the last night of the Men's competition results were as follows:
Kingscote versus Birchmore.
Singles: R Barrett lost to K Jarman
Pairs: C Boxer, D Steinwedel defeated G Morris, J Turner.
Triples: M Griffith, P Maclean, S Bell defeated R Cass, G Glynn, T Lehmann.
Kingscote men were the winners of the Super Series 2022 with 12 points,
Parndana had 8 points and Birchmore 4.
The competition was a great success with quality bowls being played by all participants.
It was also pleasing on the first night to welcome David Myers from DMA Financial Strategists, whose support enabled the competition to be a success. - Jackie Kelly
Kingscote Blue 31 (3) def Kingscote Gold 29 (1)
J Preusker J McEvoy S Bell 18 def K Glasson J Berden R Barrett 11
G Walden P Maclean C Boxer 13 lost to B Patterson J Lovering D Steinwedel 18
Birchmore Grey 35 (2) drew Birchmore Orange 35 (2)
G Morris J Barrett R Cass 15 lost to P Russell D West R Kaehne 22
T Bennett D Lovering K Jarman 20 def D Clifford J Turner P Whyte 13
Parndana White 43 (4) def Parndana Red 25 (0)
K Pratt D McArdle T Jones 22 def P Cooper Tom Bell S Carter 11
Craig Turner A Childs Chris Turner 21 def M Tremaine P Tremaine M Couchman 14
Premiership Table
Birchmore Orange 84 (0) lost to Kingscote Gold 144 (16) played at Birchmore
M Capon D O'Brien J Cowin R Cowin 4 lost to N Chambers G Spicer M Glasson K Glasson 33
G Bates L Whyte P Whyte 17 lost to B Ulstrup V Jagodnik J Berden R Barrett 27
T Hoerbelt R Noble F Muller G Berden 18 lost to P Barker J Chambers John Lovering G Steinwedel 26
D Clifford P O'Brien G Glynn 23 lost to G Platten B Platten T Johnson D Steinwedel 26
A Bates J Possingham F O'Brien R Kaehne 22 lost to L Bell B Patterson M Barrett M Kleinig 32
Kingscote Blue 118 (12) def Parndana Red 107 (4) played at Kingscote
V McAuley D Browne J Bell M Griffith 14 lost to P Cooper S Davis S Carter J Hateley 35
T Boxer S Graham J Kerry C Boxer 35 def J Hall G Barrett Chris Downing Tony Bell 11
J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 25 def B Kelly M Smith P Burry B May 14
E Florance J Price L Werner S Bell 30 def J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 21
G Davis G Walden J Preusker P Maclean 14 lost to G Couchman J Kelly M May D Hateley 26
Parndana White 135 (14) def Birchmore Grey 89 (2) played at Parndana
B Paxton K Turner A Childs C Turner 34 def J Beal G Morris T Lehmann 12
R Morgan H Mossop T Jones R Hams 33 def C Jarman S de Rohan B Beal M Lehmann 10
P Tremaine B Cooper A Fogden J Shalay 18 lost to Thelma Bennett Terry Bennett S Boxer D Lovering 28
M Tremaine D McArdle D Perkins K Pratt 26 def D West G Pearson P Russell K Jarman 19
P Macgill N Arnold C Childs J McArdle 24 def D Morris C Henderson J Barrett R Cass 20
Kingscote Gold 36/1 lost to Birchmore Orange 41/3
E Florance, C Liu, S Graham, J Bell 22 def B Noble, P O'Obrien, B Beal, M Lehman 17
T Boxer, M Barker, L Werner, G Steinwedel 14 lost to G Cahill, M Vander Merwe, J Cowin, J Clifford 24
Parndana White 53/4 def Kingscote Blue 28/0
J Burry(OG), B Paxton, K Turner, C Downing 30 def L Bell, J Chambers, H Berden, M Glasson 13
P Hacker, V Lockett, E Murton, M May 23 def Y Turner, J Lovering, T Johnson, M Barrett 15
Birchmore Grey 48/4 def Parndana Red 27/0
B Platten (Sub), A Bates, S DeRohan, L Whyte 23 def J Kelly, B Cooper, R Morgan, P Burry 17
M Miller, J Possingham, D Morris, T Bennett 25 def M Loader, H Mossop, G Couchman, C Childs 10
Premiership Table
