A tree was shaken on Friday night, and out fell 6 people at Gosse, who were semi-keen to play tennis for Western Districts White.
Parndana had to source their players from overseas, such was their shortage, but in the end, a game was played.
With the self proclaimed king of KI tennis, Riley Puckridge, missing for Parndana, it was up to Tom Buckerfield to partner the grandpa of KI tennis, Simon Kelly, in the top double against Sam Short and Alex Laver.
The extent that Riley carries SK was evident, with the Parndana duo going down 2-6 3-6.
Ryan Tilling, who has given himself the most improved award every year for the past four years, needed to improve a little bit more, as he teamed with Milly Hickson to lose their first set 4-6 to Steve Rowsell and Tim Larcombe, who on his annual trip to the supermarket got roped in to playing tennis.
So improve they did, winning the second set 6-0.
Leah Couchman and Serena Wyatt tried valiantly to continue the momentum that the top pair had given WD, but were no match for Kate Murray and Johanna Seider.
In the reverse doubles, it was a case of the Meatloaf for Parndana - two out of three ain't bad.
It was Tom, who has now qualified for finals, and Kate who let the team down, losing to Alex and Leah in a close set.
Parndana continued their unbeaten streak into the Christmas break, but Western Districts White showed that they aren't far behind them. - Rod's Nephew
Results:
Western Districts White 4 sets 37 games lost to Parndana 5 sets 52 games
Sam Short/Alex Laver defeated Simon Kelly/Tom Buckerfield 6-2 6-3
Steve Rowsell/Tim Larcombe vs Ryan Tilling/Milly Hickson 6-4 0-6
Leah Couchman/Serena Wyatt lost to Kate Murray/Johanna Seider 1-6 1-6
Reverse Doubles
S. Short/T. Larcombe l S.Kelly/M. Hickson 5-9
A. Laver/L. Couchman d T. Buckerfield/K. Murray 9-7
S. Rowsell/S. Wyatt l R. Tilling/J. Seider 3-9
