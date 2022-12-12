Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance is encouraging everyone to support local businesses this Christmas and #JustBuyKI.
The #JustBuyKI marketing campaign will feature in The Islander in the lead up to Christmas as well as across social media platforms into the New Year and promote the broad range of products and services available from local businesses.
The campaign is part of the larger Collaborative Industry Rebuilding and Resilience Project (CIRRP), funded under the joint-State and Commonwealth Local Economic Recovery program.
KIBBA chairman Brett Miller said the #JustBuyKI campaign would highlight a broad selection of local businesses and the products and services they provide.
"Our local businesses can provide a huge range of products and services and KIBBA is encouraging everyone to look for local options first this Christmas and #JustBuyKI," Mr Miller said.
"Whether its wine and seafood for the Christmas table or a present under the tree for a loved one, there is a local business that has what you need and would love your support.
"The #JustBuyKI campaign is designed to support the diversity of businesses, services and trades available on the Island, build the general business economy and assist in the continued recovery from the bushfires and COVID-19 by encouraging the community to buy local first.
"A social media campaign will also run over the New Year with KIBBA targeting holidaymakers by increasing their awareness of local businesses and encouraging them to #JustBuyKI as well.
"While the campaign is kicking off in time for Christmas, by raising awareness of the wide range of products and services available locally, it's hoped the community and visitors will continue to support local businesses long after the festive season," Mr Miller said.
