The Islander

Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance encourages locals to #JustBuyKI this Christmas

Updated December 12 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance logo.

Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance is encouraging everyone to support local businesses this Christmas and #JustBuyKI.

Local News

