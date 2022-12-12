Kangaroo Island is even more resilient as this December marks the three-year anniversary of the 2019-2020 bushfire disaster.
The community is also more prepared thanks to the efforts of locals and not-for-profit groups, as well as state and local governments.
It was during the 2019 Christmas pageant that smoke from the Menzies fire first loomed ominously on the horizon.
One month later by late January, this fire together with the Duncan and later the massive Ravine fire had razed much of the western half of the Island.
The Island's resilience was recognised when the "KI Community" received a highly commended award at the SA Resilience Conference in Adelaide on Aug. 24, 2022.
Local PIRSA officer Lyn Dohle was instrumental in putting the application together and tireless volunteer Jade Hinton went up on stage to accept the award on behalf of the community.
Jade set up and for three operated the Western Districts Relief Centre at Gosse oval and later advised the Red Cross on recovery.
Remembering the award is a great opportunity to remind the community of the way it has pulled together through tough times, as we approach another anniversary for the 2019, 2020 fires.
Community wellbeing officer at Junction, Kate Brooksby said it was also important for the resilience of the community to be recognised as the rebuild works continues, even as we enter another fire season.
This includes rebuilding of farmhouses and sheds on private properties, as well as government and community assets, from the Western Districts sportsground to the Stokes Bay hall rebuild to the new Flinders Chase visitor centre and Kelly Hill Caves attraction.
"As anniversaries can be difficult times for some its important individuals take care of their emotional wellbeing and be aware how others maybe feeling at this time," Ms Brooksby said.
In addition to these several projects mentioned, we now knew community did so much more, she said.
As it is also the start of the fire season, it's important to remind people of the importance of preparedness, as the more prepared we are, the less stressful incidents become.
The KI farming community has adapted, working with the CFS to register all fire farm units, with Sabrina Davis doing ongoing work with registration but also raising funds for safety equipment for each unit and strategically placed fire pumps and tanks.
The annual farm fire unit registration day took place earlier this month at the Parndana oval.
The KI Council has also worked on improving firefighting infrastructure and preparedness among residents.
Everyone should be familiar with CFS website www.cfs.sa.gov.au that has information on warnings and restrictions and planning and preparation.
In addition, there is the Alert SA mobile app www.alertsa.gov.au that notifies residents of incidents in their area in real time.
The Red Cross household emergency plan RediPlan was also available in hard copy at the through Junction at the KI Community Centre in Kingscote or it can be found online at www.redcross.org.au/prepare
Red Cross also have a get prepared app available at www.redcross.org.au/getprepare
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
