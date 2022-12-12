Thanks for the show memories and replacement ribbons

We would like to publicly acknowledge Paul Jardine and the Nutrien Ag team, as well as Ian Turner.
We thank them for all the work they put into making a book of Taljar Polwarth Stud performances at the Royal Adelaide show over the past decade.
In addition, they also presented us with many replacement ribbons won at the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show over the same period of time.
This has been a huge boost to us and our family, and makes us realise we have not been alone in our time of catastrophe.
In closing it is much appreciated by us all and a huge thank you to all involved.
David, Jared and Talisa McArdle, Parndana
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
