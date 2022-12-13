The Islander

Detector dogs trained to help eradicate feral cats: Kangaroo Island Landscape Board

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Certified professional dog trainer - knowledge assessed, Steve Austin and the Kangaroo Island detection dogs with their owners at the final workshop at American River. Picture by KI Landscape Board

The long-running detector dog training program ran its final workshop at American River recently, with many Kangaroo Island locals with their dogs in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.