The long-running detector dog training program ran its final workshop at American River recently, with many Kangaroo Island locals with their dogs in attendance.
The training program, managed by the KI Landscape Board, is part of the continued push by islanders to eradicate all feral cats from the Dudley Peninsula.
Certified professional dog trainer - knowledge assessed, Steve Austin delivered the training workshop on KI.
"In this innovative training workshop organised by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board, the residents and all who took part in this project were extremely enthusiastic," he said.
"From Labradors to dachshunds, we had all breeds of dogs who performed very well, and I am sure the teams will do a very good job in helping rid feral cats from Kangaroo Island."
Once certified, many of these dogs will prove invaluable to the KILB feral cat eradication team, currently working on the eastern end of the Island.
The dogs will become crucial as the eradication front reaches the cat proof fence at Pelican Lagoon and only few feral cats remain on the Dudley Peninsula.
Feral cats are 10 times more abundant on KI as on the adjacent mainland.
Cats not only wreak havoc on native wildlife, but also cause substantial losses to KI farmers.
Cat-borne diseases currently cost local sheep producers millions of dollars annually in reduced yields.
The detector dog training program, funded by the federal government's National Landcare Program Smart Farms Small Grants, suffered several setbacks recently due to the devastating 2019/20 bushfires, and then delays due to COVID.
Nevertheless, landholders continued to persevere in training their dogs and the final workshop produced many promising dog and handler teams.
Dudley Peninsula farmer and board member, Ros Wilson said it was absolutely imperative that feral cats were controlled and eventually eradicated
"The feral cats are doing so much devastation to our wildlife and have quite a significant economic impact on the farming industry," she said.
"89 per cent of feral cats on KI carry the Toxoplasma gondii parasite.
"Just one cat can shed enough oocysts in two weeks to infect millions of sheep and wildlife.
"It's really important to control the feral cats, and now with the help of detector dog and handler teams, let's get on to it!"
