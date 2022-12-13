The Islander

A blooming good year for Kangaroo Island Garden Club

By Issy Coleman
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:21pm, first published 3:07pm
Colourful Kangaroo Island gardeners Lindy Bruce, Jaffrey Drinkwater and Anne Morrison at the 2022 end-of-year-lunch. Picture by Issy Coleman

A very merry Christmas was had by all, when members of the Kangaroo Island Garden Club gathered for its end-of-year lunch.

