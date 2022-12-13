A very merry Christmas was had by all, when members of the Kangaroo Island Garden Club gathered for its end-of-year lunch.
This year's venue was the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club, where members enjoyed a traditional roast lunch.
President Lindy Bruce welcomed guests, thanking members for their contribution to a very busy and fruitful year.
And there are plenty of activities happening in 2023 - the first being planned for Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The prize for the best festive outfit was deservedly won by Jaffrey Drinkwater, but nobody missed out as there was a secret Santa gift for everybody.
Kangaroo Island Garden Club events for 2023 include a two-day garden tour to the mainland, a talk on threatened flora, a plant swap meet, a visit to Sarah Stanton's orchard and seedling nursery, and more.
To find out about membership, phone Lindy Bruce on 0427 993 562. - Issy Coleman
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.