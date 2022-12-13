The Islander
Body of missing woman recovered after falling off cruise ship in South Australia

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 9:22am
UPDATE 10AM: PolAir and the Challenger aircraft from Essendon carried out a search and sadly, just before 7am, PolAir recovered the 23-year-old woman's body from the waters.

