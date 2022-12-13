UPDATE 10AM: PolAir and the Challenger aircraft from Essendon carried out a search and sadly, just before 7am, PolAir recovered the 23-year-old woman's body from the waters.
The ship is now returning to Port Melbourne where the cruise originated a few days ago. Victoria Police will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police were alerted just after midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, after crew discovered the woman had fallen overboard when the ship was about 70km off the coast of Cape Jaffa in the State's south-east.
ORIGINAL: A search is underway off the coast of Cape Jaffa after a woman fell overboard off a cruise ship, according to SA Police.
Police were alerted just after midnight, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 after crew discovered the woman had fallen overboard when the ship was off the coast of Cape Jaffa in the South Australia's south-east.
The Pacific Explorer reportedly left Melbourne on Tuesday for a four-night return trip to Kangaroo Island.
An air search is currently underway about 70km off the coast with assistance from PolAir aircraft and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Challenger aircraft from Essendon.
The cruise ship is also assisting with the search in the 5-metre seas and local SES are on standby.
The Pacific Explorer cruise ship was due to anchor at Kangaroo Island at 7am on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 with 1998 passengers.
Then incident comes as a man last month fell off a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico in the USA, and was rescued after surviving 20 hours in the water.
