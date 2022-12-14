The Islander

A prickly delight at Middle River Reservoir Reserve

Updated December 14 2022 - 3:34pm, first published 1:27pm
SA Water's district leader Myponga, Stewart Dahms admires the Kangaroo Island short-beaked echidna from afar at Middle River Reservoir Reserve. Picture supplied

A partnership between SA Water and Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife to remove feral cats from the Middle River Reservoir Reserve is showing signs of success.

