A prickly delight at Middle River Reservoir Reserve

A partnership between SA Water and Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife to remove feral cats from the Middle River Reservoir Reserve is showing signs of success.
A KI echidna, an endangered Island sub-species, was spotted in the reserve for the first time since the 2019-2020 bushfires.
During the past six months, 19 feral cats have been removed from the reserve and surrounding areas, using a combination of humane techniques such as cage traps and monitoring cameras.
SA Water land and recreation officer, Andrew Vredenburg said this work had most recently been rewarded with a sighting of an endangered short-beaked echidna, a sub-species of those found on the mainland.
This type of echidna was one of 20 mammals listed as endangered in the federal government's 100 priority species as part of the Threatened Species Strategy Action Plan - 2021-2026, he said.
"While we sometimes see evidence of echidnas at Middle River, such as dig marks in the dirt, sightings are few and far between," Mr Vredenburg said.
"It was therefore really exciting to see one during a recent site inspection and know our efforts to remove pest animals from our land are helping protect an endangered species.
"The 2020 bushfire left Kangaroo Island echidnas even more vulnerable, with the loss of vegetation and habitat to take shelter in, placing further pressure on the local population.
"Native animals are also more susceptible to predators in the aftermath of bushfires, with cats in particular able to hunt more efficiently in post-fire landscapes."
SA Water's land management team recently spent time with members of the Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife group at the Middle River Reservoir Reserve.
They shared knowledge and experience on the feral-cat trapping program and learning what supporting technology is available.
"Twenty cage traps are set up around the reserve, along tracks and in areas that we know feral cats move and hunt in," Mr Vredenburg said.
"The traps are set over two-week periods, and then checked within 12 to 24 hours.
"As we move into summer, our cage trapping will slow down, with alternative methods of feral cat control to be considered.
"We are also using motion sensor trail cameras to locate feral cats within the reserve, with images from the cameras helping us track their movement and identify any cats outsmarting the traps - we are aware of at least one large male cat that has learned to stay away from any trap."
Heidi Groffen from Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife said the Middle River Reservoir Reserve was one of 85 member properties, all of which were undergoing feral cat control for the long-term protection of KI's threatened species.
"This feral cat control project has been really successful and ensures the protection of a suite of threatened species like the KI echidna, southern brown bandicoot and the western whipbird," she said.
"The SA Water team are now skilled in feral cat control and can continue the trapping program long term."
