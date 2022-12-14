The Islander
Kangaroo Island locals, tourists invited to join citizen science program

Updated December 14 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 2:43pm
Visitors to South Australia's popular holiday destination, Kangaroo Island, are invited to lend a hand to help the island's world-leading environment by joining the 'Passport to Recovery' citizen science project this summer.

