You can help the name the two new SeaLink ferries.
SeaLink is investing $57 million to build two new larger vehicle ferries expected to come into service by July 2024.
This comes after SeaLink's parent company, the Kelsian Group, won the South Australian government's tender in late 2021 to provide the Kangaroo Island Ferry Service,
SeaLink's general manager for South Australia, Tracy Croft, said the company was proud of its 33-year history providing the vital ferry transport connection to KI, and the new contract would see SeaLink deliver the service for at least another 15 years.
"SeaLink started out right here in South Australia, so our relationship with Kangaroo Island and South Australia runs deep," Ms Croft said.
"We have stood with the community over many decades, through the highs and lows of devastating bushfires, the massive response and recovery efforts, and the global COVID pandemic that decimated the visitor economy.
"SeaLink is thrilled to continue supporting the KI community and sharing this very special island with domestic and international visitors.
"The SeaLink team is genuinely excited about the significant investment we are making to the Kangaroo Island Ferry Service with many new features set to benefit local residents and visitors to the Island."
SeaLink's new Kangaroo Island ferries will be about 10 metres longer and two metres wider than the current vessels, providing around 150 metres more vehicle lane space.
"Our two new ferries will provide a smoother ride and more capacity for local residents, freight and visitors and as part of the new service, we are also adding more daily departures in both the peak and off peak seasons," she said.
"We want the South Australian community to be as excited about the two new ferries as we are and thought a great way would be to ask the local community to help us come up with vessel names that really represents Kangaroo Island," Tracy Croft said.
SeaLink's Kangaroo Island ferry naming competition is open now until Feb. 10, 2023.
SeaLink will announce the names of the two news vessels in April next year.
As part of the competition SeaLink is offering two 4-night ultimate luxe-holidays at Ecopia Retreat on Kangaroo Island for two people, including a daily breakfast hamper and a variety of dinner experiences including the five-course dinner at The Odd Plate in Kingscote. Total prize pool is valued at $7880.
To enter, visit www.sealink.com.au/kifs
People can also keep up-to-date with the latest information regarding preparing for the commencement of the new Kangaroo Island Ferry Service on July 1, 2024 by visiting the SeaLink website.
Background: SeaLink Marine and Tourism is part of Kelsian Group, Australia's largest integrated multi-modal transport provider and tourism operator, with established bus operations in Singapore, London and the Channel Islands. The Group provides essential journeys for our customers by delivering safe and intelligent transport solutions designed to improve the sustainability and liveability of the communities we serve.
Kelsian has more than 30 years' experience delivering tourism and passenger transport services. The Group is a leader in sustainable public transport as the operator of Australia's largest zero emission bus fleet and Australia's largest electrified bus depot.
As at June 30, 2022, Kelsian directly employed 8744 people and operates 4134 buses, 115 vessels and 24 light rail vehicles that delivered more than 240 million customer journeys over the last year. Through its London bus joint venture, Kelsian has involvement in employing a further 3688 people operating approximately 1125 buses in London, including 297 electric vehicles. (www.kelsian.com).
