SeaLink invites locals to help name the new Kangaroo Island ferries

Updated December 15 2022 - 10:09am, first published 9:46am
An artist's impression of SeaLink's two new Kangaroo Island ferries loading at Cape Jervis. The new ferries will be approximately 10 metres longer and two metres wider than the current vessels. Picture by SeaLink

You can help the name the two new SeaLink ferries.

