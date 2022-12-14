Free soil sampling kits for Kangaroo Island farmers

Soil testing - it doesn't have to be complex
You know you should be doing soil testing, especially with the current high prices for fertiliser.
But it takes time to do the sampling, how do you know which test to use and isn't all really expensive?
Well, it doesn't have to be complex and it's not that expensive.
If you simply want to know if you need to lime or how much and what type of fertiliser to apply, then a simple general soil test will tell you all you need to know.
The general soil test includes pH, helps you work out if you need to lime, phosphorus, potassium, sulphur - helps you work out how much and what type of fertiliser to apply, organic carbon, free lime, texture, gives you information on the general health and type of soil, and salinity.
Concerned about pH then a soil pH test is a simple test to see if you need to lime or not.
Or a pH + Aluminium test is particularly useful to see if low pH is causing aluminium toxicity. High levels of aluminium will affect root growth and overall plant performance.
A Comprehensive Soil Test will give you all the information you get in the General as well as testing for 11 trace elements.
Remember that leaf tissue tests which are taken during the growing season are the most accurate way to check for trace element deficiencies.
Why not a soil test? Research has shown that testing for trace elements, especially on acidic soils, which most soils on KI are, can be inaccurate.
Interested in understanding your soil biology? There are a variety of ways that biological activity is measured in soils.
But lab testing for soil biology is still a relatively new science. The various methods and timing of assessing soil biology can differ in their suitability for use.
This doesn't mean that you can't use the tests, but care needs to be taken with the interpretation. It may be easier and cheaper to bury a pair of cotton undies and see how much they degrade.
The more they are "eaten" the more biologically active your soil is. Call into the PIRSA office and pick up a free kit containing undies and instructions.
As to the costs. Depending on exactly what you want to test, it shouldn't cost more than a few slabs of beer!
As a guide a general soil test can be about $50, a more comprehensive soil test around $150, a pH test can be had for under $20 and a leaf tissue test for the trace elements is around $100.
Still not sure what you need to test for and how to do it?
Then call into the PIRSA Kingscote office or contact Lyn Dohle on 0419 846 204 and we can go through the options and provide you with the relevant soil testing kit.
Lyn can also come and help you with the sampling. And as a bonus - with every kit you can have up to three free sub soil pH tests.
