The Islander

Free soil sampling kits for Kangaroo Island farmers

Updated December 15 2022 - 11:20am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lime treats acidity by neutralising the acid in the soil and should be applied at rates to keep the surface pHCa at 5.5 or more in the top 10cm. Picture supplied

Soil testing - it doesn't have to be complex

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.