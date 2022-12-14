The Islander

Kangaroo Island recycling collections to double over summer

Updated December 15 2022 - 11:30am, first published 10:17am
A FRWA truck dumps another load of recyclable material at the Kangaroo Island waste depot last week. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Council and Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority will double the collection of yellow recycling bins and green food organics garden organics bins over summer.

