The Kangaroo Island Council and Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority will double the collection of yellow recycling bins and green food organics garden organics bins over summer.
Yellow and green bins can be put out every week from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 27, 2023 to encourage residents to recycle more food waste and packaging.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority has been promoting the change in collections through council newsletters, social media and print media since October 2022 and have received varying responses from the community.
A major area of concern has been how holiday houses will manage their waste.
FRWA have reached out to all property managers to assist them in managing their waste and recycling over the summer period.
One property manager has booked an additional 46 waste collections for the properties they manage, while others have taken away educational material for their clients.
Some people were also concerned about an increase in nappies with relatives visiting and they have also booked additional collections.
In general people have been positive about the opportunity to recycle more material.
FRWA are currently placing banners and temporary signs around the Fleurieu Peninsula and Kangaroo Island to further remind the community of the changes to waste collection.
These changes are expected to increase the amount of material recycled from 60 per cent to more than 70 per cent of material put out for collection by residents.
In July, all councils in the region endorsed extra recycling and green collections over the summer period, with fortnightly waste to landfill, including those with any exceptional circumstances (EC) bins, continuing to be collected fortnightly.
Further information and collection calendars can be found on the FRWA website www.frwa.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.