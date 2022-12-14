About 23 members of the Kangaroo Island Probus club enjoyed a traditional hot Christmas roast, followed by dessert of pavlova or sticky date pudding.
The venue was Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, with friendly staff, beautiful and colourful table decorations and perfectly presented food.
Member Viv Willson playing her piano accordion, all enjoying a singalong of Christmas songs and other old favourites. - Jaffrey Drinkwater
