The Islander
Kangaroo Island Probus enjoys a traditional Christmas lunch at Emu Ridge Eucalyptus

Updated December 15 2022 - 11:19am, first published 10:38am
About 23 members of the Kangaroo Island Probus club enjoyed a traditional hot Christmas roast, followed by dessert of pavlova or sticky date pudding.

