Trees for Life staff and Friends of Parks volunteers headed back to Kangaroo Island in November for their final Tasmanian blue gum removal effort.
The tree weeds escaped from KI's timber plantations following the 2019-2020 bushfires, threatening the Island's ecosystems.
Tasmanian blue gums are such a fast growing species, they invade and smother areas of recovering native vegetation.
Focusing predominately on roadsides adjoining native vegetation, volunteers have been removing by hand blue gum "wildlings" from these areas to reduce competition with native flora.
Trees for Life volunteer Deb Laver said efforts to remove blue gum wildlings had undoubtedly got harder and harder as time passed, as the wildlings growing bigger with each passing month.
"What started as a hand pulling effort in 2021 now relies on the drill and fill method where the base of the trunk is drilled then filled with poison," she said.
"Although a much more time-consuming technique, it ensures the wildlings are killed and minimises disruption to the soil and surrounding vegetation."
Since May 2021, a total of 11 trips have been made with more than 100 Trees for Life volunteers heading from the mainland to assist with the effort.
Combined with staff and local KI volunteers, nearly 3800 hours of effort have been spent controlling blue gum seedlings.
Trees For Life group activities manager Randall Bates said working on KI, supporting the local environment and the landholders is extremely rewarding.
"With our teams helping with the Tasmanian blue gum work it allows the landholders to get on and rebuild their lives and properties that they lost in the 2020 bushfires while not having to worry about the threat of the wildings and the negative impact they are having to the surrounds," Mr Bates said.
These efforts have been complimented with local efforts, at first the unofficial "blue gum ninjas" but more recently the Friends of Parks (FOP) Kangaroo Island Western Districts.
President Colin Wilson said Friends of Parks volunteers were pleased to contribute to efforts to remove Tassie blue gum wildlings from our precious native ecosystems.
"We have been inspired by the many people from across the state who have volunteered their time to help make this happen," Mr Wilson said.
Despite the incredible efforts of volunteers, individuals and more recently contractors, the future of management and control of blue gums outside of forestry land still remains uncertain.
Government and non-government agencies await commitments of funding to keep addressing the issue.
Trees For Life president and KI resident, Jeanette Gellard said while a great start had been made, the impact of the blue gums wildlings will only grow over time as they get even bigger and then start to reproduce and get out of control.
"Trees For Life staff and volunteers are very keen to continue to work on Kangaroo Island to ensure that the recovering bushland has the best possible chance," Ms Gellard said.
"We are hopeful that more funding will be available to allow these trips to happen because there are large areas, which have yet to be tackled, and there is also a need to follow up on past control areas, where seedlings were missed or new seedlings germinating."
