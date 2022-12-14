The Islander

Trees for Life, volunteers' final Tasmanian blue gum removal effort on Kangaroo Island

Updated December 15 2022 - 11:19am, first published 10:52am
Trees for Life staff and Friends of Parks Kangaroo Island West volunteers at last Tasmanian Blue Gum control activity. Picture supplied

Trees for Life staff and Friends of Parks volunteers headed back to Kangaroo Island in November for their final Tasmanian blue gum removal effort.

