Aspiring and seasoned musicians on Kangaroo Island - get excited! The New Shoots Home Grown event is back in 2023.
New Shoots Home Grown is an open mic event that provides local and visiting musicians with a platform to showcase their talent, alongside of the New Shoots Music Festival.
The next Home Grown will take place at the Vivonne Bay General Store on Jan. 15, 2023 kicking off at 1pm, and every artist on KI is welcome to entertain the audience.
East End Events committee chairman Andy Gilfillan said the purpose of this event was to bring musicians with a common interest together to play and enjoy a great day out.
"For travelling musicians, a backline will be provided," Mr Gilfillan said. "All you have to do is show up and have fun."
Two acts on the day will be chosen to perform on the mainstage at Penneshaw Oval at the New Shoots Festival on March 25, 2023, alongside Australia's best artists.
"Kangaroo Island has a vast array of extremely talented musicians," Mr Gilfillan said.
"Our goal is to nurture local talent and the music industry here on KI. We want to make sure the next generation of new musicians has the opportunity to shine."
Vivonne Bay General Store owner Tye Boyle said he was thrilled the event this year will be hosted on KI's beautiful south coast.
"Our venue has grown to accommodate larger events," Mr Bolye said. "The Home Grown open mic brings excellent music and good vibes. It's a great day out for everyone to enjoy.
Come early, enjoy a beautiful lunch and settle in for an awesome afternoon of music."
About 400 people attended last year's Home Grown event at the Dudley Football and Netball Clubhouse at Penneshaw Oval.
In addition, the East End Events Committee, a 100 per cent volunteer-run organisation that organises the New Shoots Festival and the Home Grown event, is pleased to announce Harrold & Kite as an official sponsors.
"We warmly welcome and thank our new sponsorship partners for their support," Mr Gilfillan said.
Harrold & Kite chief executive Doug Fyfe said his company has strong ties to Kangaroo Island.
"Our company strongly supports initiatives that bring the community together and celebrate music," Mr Fyfe said.
Harrold & Kite are building the new visitor centre at the Flinders Chase National Park.
"It has been an honour to work with a community that is building back stronger from the Black Summer bushfires," he said.
Harrold & Kite join Yumbah, the largest abalone farming enterprise in the southern hemisphere and SeaLink, as sponsors of the New Shoots Festival.
To register you interest, please email hello@newshootsmusicfestival.com.au or call Tam Bailey on mobile 0400 540 353.
