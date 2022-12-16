The Islander

New Shoots Home Grown opens doors for Kangaroo Island musicians with open mic

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivonne Bay General Store owner Tye Boyle and East End Events committee member Jennifer Trethewey get ready for the open mike session for New Shoots Music Festival on Kangaroo Island. Picture by Anna Osman

Aspiring and seasoned musicians on Kangaroo Island - get excited! The New Shoots Home Grown event is back in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.