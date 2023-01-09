Conservationists are feeling hopeful for the future of the endangered Kangaroo Island dunnart for the first time since the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.
The newfound optimism comes after a large increase in detections of the species within the feral predator-free Western River Refuge (WRR) created by the Australian Wildlife Conservancy.
During the month of August 2022, there was a six-fold increase in detections of the critically endangered dunnarts - the highest rate in three years.
Meanwhile, the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board, with partners Zoos SA, has also upped its tracking of the tiny marsupial mice, recently photographing a couple mating on a remote trail camera inside a national park.
And in more good news, a partnership between SA Water and Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife to remove feral cats from the Middle River Reservoir Reserve is showing signs of success.
Three years ago, in December 2019, Kangaroo Island in South Australia was severely impacted by bushfires that burnt almost 49 per cent of the Island.
Australian Wildlife Conservancy, along with Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife and local landholders the Doube family, acted with urgency to construct an 8.8km-long feral predator-free fence in the Western River area to protect some of Australia's most endangered mammals - including the small carnivorous KI Dunnart - from feral cats that utilise fire scar for easy predation.
Within the safe-haven, the conservancy and local group Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife have utilised camera traps to monitor the KI Dunnart population, which has persisted in unburned patches of vegetation but remained low with small increases over the years.
In 2022, however, there was a spike in dunnart camera activity, particularly during the month of August when there was a six-fold increase in detections - the highest rate in three years, since after the bushfires, when the dunnarts were concentrated in the small unburnt patch.
Thrilled by the results, Pat Hodgens, AWC contract wildlife ecologist, said the spike in detections is likely due to a breeding boom and in turn, a population increase.
"Western River Refuge is going better than we could have ever imagined," Pat said.
"We had a total of 143 dunnarts detections during the mid-year quarter (June, July and August) and 83 alone in the month of August - this is huge."
Pat said dunnarts had now been detected on every single monitoring site within refuge, indicating that their population was growing and confidently dispersing around the safe-haven.
"When we started monitoring the dunnarts after the bushfires, their movements were restricted to mostly unburnt patches within the WRR," Pat said.
"What we've seen now is an expansion across the entire refuge. They are moving around a lot more and that's one of the biggest measures of success - that we're seeing them across the entire refuge and that's fantastic."
Meanwhile, life outside the feral predator-free fence isn't as easy for the dunnarts.
Cameras detected two to three times more individuals inside the fence compared to outside.
Pat said that this suggested that while there was a similar breeding boom beyond the refuge, predation by feral predators was still likely to be suppressing the population.
"Even though we carry out intensive feral cat control outside WRR, there is still pressure where cats are trying to find a weak point in the fence or they are preying upon dunnarts that move in and out of the refuge," he said.
"More research is needed on the impact of the fence."
Forty-two feral cats were removed from outside the fenced area last year, followed by another 22 this year.
Capture rates vary depending on various factors including mice, prey population booms and seasonal conditions.
In October 2022, four cats were captured in a single week, including a 6.3kg male, the heaviest cat captured near the site, and another male that was previously photographed strolling past a camera trap with a dunnart gripped in its jaw.
"We use three main methods to remove feral cats - cage traps with chicken as bait, Felixers, and soft-jaw foot traps," Pat said.
"We know one method won't work to attract all, and that's evident in the image of the cat with the dunnart in its mouth - it's walking straight past an open cage trap and had no interest in the juicy chicken.
Fortunately, the cat was drawn to one of our soft jaw foot traps covered in female urine. We were able to identify it by matching markings on the cat's foreleg and remove the individual, preventing it from killing any more dunnarts."
AWC and KI Land for Wildlife received funding from WIRES to assist in the construction of the Western River Refuge feral predator-free fence.
Group information: Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife (KI LfW) is a voluntary, biodiversity conservation program that provides safe havens for plants and animals on Kangaroo Island and is hosted by Terrain Ecology.
Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) is a global leader in conservation, providing hope to Australia's wildlife with a science-informed, land management partnership model that delivers high impact results.
AWC is a national leader in landscape scale conservation land management, reintroductions of threatened species and the establishment of feral predator-free areas.
Species Spotlight: The KI Dunnart is a small carnivorous marsupial found only on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
The average dunnart has a head-body length of 80 to 90mm and a slightly longer tail of 85-105mm.
Females weigh less than an Australian 50 cent coin at 10-15 grams and males weigh roughly the same as half a golf ball at 20-25 grams.
The species was initially considered a race of the Common Dunnart but following taxonomic revision it was listed as a unique species and found to be closely related to the Grey-Bellied Dunnart, which occurs on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia and south-west Western Australia.
The species has only been known to science 50 years. The dunnart is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation Nature (IUCN) and was estimated to have a population of fewer than 500 individuals prior to the 2019/20 bushfires.
Following the fires, conservationists were concerned about the survivability of the species. This promoted them to build the refuge and conduct regular surveys and research to better understand the species.
