2022 Advance Kingcote Christmas Pageant on Kangaroo Island | PHOTOS

The Advance Kingscote Christmas Pageant on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022 signalled the setting in of festivities of Kangaroo Island.
Congratulations to Brad and Nicky Jamieson, named the King and Queen of the 2022 Kingscote Christmas Pageant.
The Advance Kingscote Christmas pageant at the Kingscote oval was proceeded by old fashioned games, including tug-of-war, sack and egg-and-spoon races.
Red Cross worker Joe Tippett was able to secure the equipment for the games, which will now stay on the Island to be used at other events and possibly the new Parndana childcare centre.
And Kingscote Community Christmas Carols took place at the Kingscote oval pavilion after the pageant, featuring the Kingscote Carollers.
Community radio station 5Kix-FM was there to conduct interviews in its mobile studio and after the pageant, organised a Christmas lights driving tour past all the houses with the best lights.
The KI Christmas Lights Competition first, second and third prizes have been very kindly sponsored by Mitre 10, and the winners also announced at the pageant.
Also announced were the winners of the KI Council colouring-in competition.
These and the other parade prizes will be published soon.
