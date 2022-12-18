The Islander

House destroyed by fire at Parndana on Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:45pm, first published 10:25am
Country Fire Service SA appliances parked at Kingscote on Kangaroo Island. File picture by Stan Gorton

Fire completely destroyed a house at Parndana on Saturday afternoon.

