House destroyed by fire at Parndana on Kangaroo Island

Fire completely destroyed a house at Parndana on Saturday afternoon.
And while there were no injuries, a family has lost everything.
Country Fire Service crews were called to the structure fire at Parndana on Kangaroo Island at 4.05pm on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Six CFS crews from Parndana, Kingscote and Penneshaw attended the scene, supported by SA Ambulance paramedics and officers from SA Police.
A CFS spokesperson said thankfully all occupants were outside when crews arrived, with no reports of injuries.
The domestic dwelling was "fully engulfed" by fire, but crews contained the fire to the structure.
Losses are estimated at $200,000 with the house believed destroyed.
Fire cause investigators attended, although preliminary findings were no suspicious activity, the spokesperson said.
A family member contacted The Islander through social media saying all belongings had been destroyed.
"Everything has gone, how can I get some help for them," she wrote "Christmas is just around the corner and it's tragic; please help me lift their spirits; they lost everything."
The finals of the annual Shovel Shield cricket match that was to have taken place at Parndana on the weekend was cancelled due to the fire and team members being in the CFS.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
