Kangaroo Island locals helping locals this Christmas

Updated December 19 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 11:22am
Kangaroo Island Council customer service officer Ann Hamlyn and mayor Michael Pengilly with some of the gifts donated to Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Council thanks the many people who brought Christmas cheer to the community by donating presents to the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal.

