Kangaroo Island locals helping locals this Christmas

The Kangaroo Island Council thanks the many people who brought Christmas cheer to the community by donating presents to the Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal.
The Mayor's Christmas Tree Appeal has been assisting scores of local families and individuals in need for more than 20 years.
"It is always important to look after people in our community and make sure that nobody is left behind at what can be a challenging time of year for some," mayor Michael Pengilly said.
"We thank our community for thinking of other residents who are doing it tough. Your donation will help make their Christmas time a little brighter.
"The festive season is a time to bring everybody together and to highlight our collective strength and resilience as a community."
Presents will be delivered by Mr Pengilly to Island Care and the KI Community Centre for distribution prior to Christmas.
Maree Baldwin at the Junction community centre said the donations would make a big difference for many.
"This time of year is extremely hard for families with the expectation of making Christmas day special and the extra worry about presents for kids is just another added layer of stress," Ms Baldwin said.
"For the community centre to be able to include presents in our Christmas hampers has been met with such beautiful gratitude from families and knowing they have been gifted from our community through the mayoral Christmas tree is adding to that Island spirit".
Catherine Kelley from Island Care also thanked the Kangaroo Island Council and "our amazing community for helping us put a smile on people's faces this Christmas".
