The Islander

Ambulance volunteer Mos Howard is named 2023 Kangaroo Island Citizen of Year

Updated December 19 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penneshaw volunteer paramedic Mos Howard is the 2023 Kangaroo Island Council Citizen of the Year for serving as an ambulance officer for SA Ambulance Service for more than 10 years. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Council is pleased to announce and congratulate the award winners and commendations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.