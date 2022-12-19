The Kangaroo Island Council is pleased to announce and congratulate the award winners and commendations for the 2023 Australia Day Awards.
The Citizen of the Year Award goes to Penneshaw volunteer Ambulance paramedic, Mos Howard, who is encouraging others to join their local ambulance crew.
2023 Event of the Year winner is the American River Meet and Greet event/American River welcoming committee.
The Project of the Year Award goes to the Kingscote Silo Project/Advance Kingscote Progress Association.
And a Project of the Year special commendation goes to the ARTells a Story Art Gallery.
The Australia Day Awards recognise and honour the outstanding achievements and service to the community of everyday Australians.
Mayor Michael Pengilly said the winners exemplified what it meant to go above and beyond for the community.
"The Australia Day Awards recognise the outstanding efforts made by people across the island," Mr Pengilly said.
"They don't do it for the praise or for the recognition - they do it simply because it makes a difference for people in their communities.
"It is a pleasure to see so many great things happening in our community, and Council is delighted to recognise some of the special people behind the scenes."
Mr Pengilly, on behalf of the council, extended his congratulations to all the award winners for their selfless contributions to the Kangaroo Island community in a year of many challenges.
"I would also like to congratulate all of the nominees and thank them for their commitment and valued work in the community," he said.
The KI Council will host an Australia Day ceremony at Hope Cottage Museum from 10am to 11am on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
As part of these celebrations, winners of the Citizen, Community Project and Event of the Year Awards will be formally recognised.
The council acknowledges and thanks the Hope Cottage Museum volunteers for their ongoing support of this important community event.
For more information about the Australia Day Awards ceremony, please contact the Council's customer service team by telephone at 8553 4500 or email at kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au
Here is some information about each winner:
Citizen of the Year - Mos Howard
Mos Howard was awarded 2023 KI Citizen of the Year for serving as a volunteer ambulance officer for South Australian Ambulance Service for more than 10 years.
Mos works up to 90 hours a week in the role and has helped scores of residents and visitors in their time of most need.
Mos received a Volunteer Distinguished Service Award from the SAS in 2020 and encouraged more people on Kangaroo Island to be involved in the service to support our community.
Until recently, Mos and his family owned and operated the Fat Beagle Café in Penneshaw.
In this role, Mos was praised for helping other businesses and numerous community groups on the Dudley Peninsula.
Event of the Year - Community Meet and Greet /The American River Welcoming Committee
The American River Welcoming Committee was awarded the Event of the Year Award for the American River Meet and Greet event. Held on Sept. 18, 2022.
The event attracted more than 200 people with the aim of welcoming the approximately 30 new families now living at American River.
The event featured a performance by local band 36 South, a market stall made up of American River craft and products, and a display of vehicles owned by American River Classic Car enthusiasts.
In addition, the committee developed an "American River Information Booklet" showcasing all local businesses, activities, volunteering organisations and contacts for emergency services.
Finally, the committee held a lunch at the Shed where neighbours could meet new neighbours and catch up with old friends.
Project of the Year - Kingscote Silo Art Project /Advance Kingscote Progress Association)
Advance Kingscote Progress Association was awarded Project of the Year Award for the Kingscote Silo Art Project.
The giant kangaroo and glossy black cockatoos painted on the silos are a new iconic feature in the Kingscote township.
This community project provides both social and economic benefits.
The progress association has created a vibrant attraction for visitors to see, photograph and share on social media while extending the time tourists stay in Kingscote and spend money in local businesses.
Special commendation - Project of the Year - ARTells A Story
A small group of American River volunteers received a special commendation from the council for their efforts to establish an art gallery in the wake of the 2019/20 bushfires.
Deputy mayor Richard Cotterill, Carrie Higson and Steve and Kim Gutteridge set up the gallery to attract more visitors to the American River township while raising funds for community projects.
The group has sold more than $80,000 works of art, with $30,000 worth of commissioning fees going back into the community.
