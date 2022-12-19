Advance Kingcote Christmas Pageant parade winners for 2022

The winners from the Advance Kingscote Christmas Pageant parade on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022 have been announced.
Congratulations to Brad and Nicky Jamieson, named the King and Queen of the 2022 Kingscote Christmas Pageant.
Mitre 10 Lights Awards
We thank Mitre 10 very much for its ongoing support in sponsoring the prizes for the lights competition.
Colouring in Competition
Prizes Sponsored by Island Variety
4 & Under
5 - 7yrs
8 - 10yrs
11 & Over
