Advance Kingcote Christmas Pageant parade winners for 2022

Best Float won by A Very Minion Christmas. Prizes Donated by Sealink, KI Fresh Seafoods and Bay of Shoals Wines.

Best Float Club or Association won by Kingscote Men's Shed. Prize Donated by Springs Road Wines.

Best Dressed Girl Bike won by Amahli Howard. Prize Donated by Century 21.

Best Dressed Bike won by Maliah, Rosie and Lily Prize. Donated by Century 21.

Most Unique Entry won by Barnyard Critters. Prize Donated by Roger and Kate Williams.

Best Dressed Mobility Scooter, Scooter or Skateboard won by Peter Forster. Prize Donated by Island Electrics.

Chairman's Award Gingerbread House. Prize Donated by John Clements & Kingscote Gift Shop.

Best Dressed Male won by Brad Jamieson. Prize Donated by Ingrams Home Hardware.

Best Dressed Female won by Nicky Jamieson. Prize Donated by Seaside Beauty.

Most Popular Float, Individual or Group won by KI Dance Connection. Prize Donated by Jamieson Marine.

Best Decorated Ute, Tractor or Truck won by KI SES AT. Prize Donated by Brass Tacks Accounting Services.

Best Dressed Girl won by Emily Penhall. Prize Donated by KIxFM.