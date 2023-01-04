The Islander
Third Kangaroo Island harvest exchange up and running at Gosse

By Stan Gorton
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 9:38am
Reiko Hosokawa, Margi Prideaux and Lilu Walsh at the inaugural Gosse Harvest Exchange held on Berryman's Road on Jan. 1, 2023. Picture by Sabrina Davis

Passionate growers from the northwest of Kangaroo Island welcomed the New Year at the inaugural Gosse Harvest Exchange on Jan. 1, 2023.

