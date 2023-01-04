Third Kangaroo Island harvest exchange up and running at Gosse

Passionate growers from the northwest of Kangaroo Island welcomed the New Year at the inaugural Gosse Harvest Exchange on Jan. 1, 2023.
A harvest exchange is where gardeners bring and swap produce they grow and preserve.
KI's latest exchange was initiated by Gosse residents Margi and Geoff Prideaux and is the third on the Island, following successful harvest exchanges at Penneshaw and Vivonne Bay.
The Gosse Harvest Exchange table at Berrymans Road was bountiful with homegrown produce, seedlings, seeds and helpful garden goodies.
There were many participants who had never been to a harvest exchange before.
But also attending were seasoned harvest community from Vivonne Bay and surrounds, as well as Reiko Hosokawa and John Mattheson, who started the Karta Harvest Exchange in Penneshaw many moons ago.
Reiko and John also inspired both Lilu Walsh and Margi Prideaux to start their respective harvest exchanges at Vivonne Bay and now Gosse.
Here's to a great year of growing, swapping and sharing homegrown produce.
Next harvest exchange dates:
Saturday, Jan. 14: Karta Harvest Exchange at the CWA Hall in Penneshaw 10am to 11am (Third Saturday of each month).
Sunday, Jan. 15: Western KI Harvest Exchange at Vivonne Bay Campground 10am to 11am (Third Sunday of each month).
Sunday, Feb. 5: Gosse Harvest Exchange at 437 Berrymans Rd, Gosse 10am to 11.30am (First Sunday of each month).
