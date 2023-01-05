Organisers of the Kangaroo Island SeaLink Racing Carnival are excited to be putting on the 140th rendition of the Island's biggest event.
The inaugural Kangaroo Island Cup won by Richard Chapman and his horse Lolo in 1883 can be seen on display at the Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote.
The 2023 event all kicks off with the picnic races on Saturday, Jan. 21, followed by the carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16 and then Saturday, Feb. 18.
KI Racing Club secretary/treasurer Greg Miller said something new for the picnic races will be a "human horse race" down the main straight.
Sporting clubs have been invited to put forward teams of four, two netballer and two footballers, that will jump out of the gates to run a relay race in front of the crowd.
The Kingscote Men's Shed will make stick horses to be passed from runner to runner, with $1000 to be shared among those placing.
The six-race program on Saturday, Jan. 21 starts at 11am, with a bus departing from the Ozone Hotel.
It's the first leg of the $10,000 trainers challenge held over the three race days, Mr Miller said.
The Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group will man the entrance points with the $5 entry going to the group.
Racing continues on Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 16 and 18.
The booklet for the 2023 Kangaroo Island SeaLink Racing Carnival is now being distributed around the Island and the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Mr Miller said tickets for the SeaLink Long Lunch marquee sold out back in August, while spaces for private marquees sold out by November.
The Fashions on the Field will have a $5000 prize pool.
General admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or early at the SeaLink office for a $5 discount.
There will be buses running from Penneshaw and Kingscote, stay tuned for more details or pick up one of the 2023 carnival booklets.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.