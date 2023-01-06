Brayden Wilson tops class of 2022 at KI Community Education

Brayden Wilson was named as the 2022 dux or top student at Kangaroo Island Community Education with a perfect score of 99.95.
KICE is justifiably proud of the Class of 2022 with 100 per cent of the student cohort receiving their South Australia Certificate of Education, once the Vocational Education and Training component is counted.
There were 21 A grades, and 96 per cent of grades were C or higher.
And 100 per cent of student seeking an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank score sufficient to enter university, received one.
While 11 of the Year 12 students completed a Vocational Education and Training Certificate.
Brayden received the highest ATAR score possible: 99.95, with his subjects being mathematics, physics and English.
He also completed an Certificate III apprenticeship in agriculture, working on the family farm that has about 4000 sheep at Vivonne Bay.
Brayden attended the Parndana campus of KICE from kindergarten to Year 10, before finishing off Year 11 and 12 at the Kingscote campus.
He has applied to Flinders University to a do a bachelor and honours in electrical engineering, as well as a simultaneous masters in engineering management.
Brayden said he hopes to work in the field of electrical generation and supply through the electrical grid.
He already received an provisional offer based on his Year 11 grades.
"It's going to be a big change, but I'm looking forward to it," he said.
He thanks all his teachers through the years, and especially his Year 12 teaches that inspired him.
Brayden has always been the type of student to take up opportunity's that are available at KICE, this has made a major impact on his learning.
Brayden and his classmate Shakira Tremaine entered the state-wide Oliphant awards this year supported by Ms Pillar.
Brayden had to learn a topic in Chemistry, a Year 12 subject he wasn't taking, so he could learn this in order to make the presentation.
Their project was on biochar and the reuse of timber plantation waste, an issue relevant to KI.
They won in four categories including the second most prestigious award, which was sponsored by the Australian Defence Force.
Brayden and Shakira entered in Year 11 as well, and won that year in two categories.
He came back inspired and was determined to have another go in Year 12.
Brayden meanwhile was also was accepted on a maritime immersion camp, where he experienced the naval shipbuilding and engineering industry in Australia based in Adelaide and Tasmania.
His sister Nicole, who graduated from KICE in 2019, is studying medical science/ laboratory medicine also at Flinders University.
Brayden has worked hard at his studies but he also has a good study/ life balance and enjoys photography.
He plays piano and also basketball, being selected on the Queenie B Men team this year
"We are certainly going to miss him next year. He is a big help at home," mum Lois said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
