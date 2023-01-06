The Islander

Brayden Wilson tops class of 2022 at KI Community Education

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island Community Education student and 2022 dux, Brayden Wilson received the highest ATAR score possible: 99.5, with his subjects being mathematics, physics and English. Picture by Stan Gorton

Brayden Wilson was named as the 2022 dux or top student at Kangaroo Island Community Education with a perfect score of 99.95.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.