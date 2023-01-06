The Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model in 2022 found that 88 per cent visitors were very satisfied or satisfied.
And 97 per cent in the latest survey stated that their experience matched or exceeded expectations set by marketing material, with increased satisfaction of customer service and local produce.
However, visitor satisfaction with the quality of Island roads had dropped and was the lowest since 2016/17.
The model's biennial resident survey meanwhile found 23 per cent of local respondents have said that health problems and lack of health support would be the main reason for them leaving the island.
The model has shed a light on visitation for 25 years now and more details can be read below or in the linked story.
TOMM gathers feedback each year from two surveys - the Visitor Exit Survey and the Resident Survey.
TOMM committee chairman Pierre Gregor said visitor feedback was collected annually throughout the year via a survey available in hard copy and electronically via QR code and tablet.
The Resident Survey meanwhile is conducted every two years via phone interview and digital means.
The TOMM initiative is hosted by the KI Tourism Alliance and supported by the KI Council, SA Tourism Commission, Department of Environment and Water, KI Landscape Board and KI Business and Brand Alliance.
Mr Gregor said the survey informed decision making in matters such as bio security measures, sustainability and social welfare as well as providing a report card on visitor experiences and resident's attitude towards tourism.
The latest TOMM Visitor Exit Survey results can be found on the KITA website www.tourkangarooisland.com.au
