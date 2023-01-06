The Islander

Visitors satisfied but want better roads: 2022 Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vehicles line Emu Bay beach on the very hot day of Dec. 27, 2022, extending out into the distance. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Tourism Optimisation Management Model in 2022 found that 88 per cent visitors were very satisfied or satisfied.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.