The South Australian Tourism Commission's $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund has just announced the recipients of the first round of grants, with 18 products and experiences supported.
Sea Dragon Lodge on Kangaroo Island gets help to purchase a new tour vehicle, while the iconic maxi yacht, Brindabella gets funding for new equipment for its sailing journeys of marine parks, including the far west and north coasts of Kangaroo Island.
A total of nearly $486,000 in 2023 grants will unlock more than $824,000 in combined project value, supporting operators to attract more domestic and international visitors, while showcasing the state's natural landscapes.
Operators receiving grants are spread across the regions, from the Eyre and Yorke Peninsulas to the Flinders Ranges and Outback, Riverland, and the Limestone Coast.
Sea Dragon Kangaroo Island will receive $50,000 towards the purchase of a 10-seater vehicle to operate small group touring and shuttle services for guests, costing $90,763.
The Dudley Peninsula lodge sits on 250 acres with a secluded beach and ocean views from boutique accommodations.
It's signature experiences "encapsulate the full wonder of Kangaroo Island with included tours, excursions and local food and beverages".
The lodge has new owners in the form of two couples, John and Karin Greenslade, as well as Alice and Greg Zammit.
Mr Greenslade said they had renamed were trading as "Sea Dragon Kangaroo Island".
"That subtle change is to reflect the more destination approach that we are taking with the property and the location at Cape Willoughby on the Dudley Peninsula as a base for the operation of a small-group touring operation inclusive of accommodation, touring to all notable places on the Island and meals," Mr Greenslade said.
"The SATC grant will enable us to add another 10-seater passenger vehicle to the fleet earlier than would otherwise have been possible to service the increasing demand for the Experience KI product."
As part of the changes the new owners had invested more than $700,000 during the past year in modifying, refurbishing and increasing the capacity, but not the footprint, of the existing accommodation to now form a fully-integrated KI touring experience operation, he said.
This program has been led by the onsite presence of partner Karin Greenslade.
"We have a lot of confidence in the future tourism prospects of Kangaroo Island," Mr Greenslade said.
"That confidence is vindicated by the forward booking interest and demand, especially from the international markets."
The other partner couple in the business, Alice and Greg Zammit, had been based in the UK for the past six months.
In addition to running their own successful inbound tourism business, they had devoted a lot of attention to the distribution of the Sea Dragon product among key UK, European and North American agents and wholesalers as well as to the promotion of SA and KI in general, he said.
Brindabella Sailing gets $18,424 towards $23,030 new equipment to operate new day and overnight sailing journeys from Outer Harbor and Port Lincoln to various SA marine parks, including off Kangaroo Island.
Owner and operator of the iconic maxi yacht, Brindabella, Brigid Dighton the grant would see the addition of a much-needed tender vessel and an electronic shark shield increase the safety of our operation and everyone on board.
Destinations include Lower Yorke Peninsula Marine Park, Eastern Kangaroo Island and Port Noarlunga in the Encounter Marine Park, and Kangaroo Island's north coast in the Southern Spencer Gulf Marine Park.
"Visitors can enjoy a true blue water sail across St Vincent gulf to the likes of Lower Yorke Peninsula's Point Davenport or Kangaroo Island, jump in for a swim or kayak through the estuaries, learn about the parks' biodiversity and First Nations' significance, all whilst enjoying the creature comforts of a hot shower, fine SA food and wine, and a stunning sunset and sunrise on Brindabella's deck."
Funded projects will showcase a diverse range of South Australia's national parks and reserves, wilderness sanctuaries and marine parks, and create a range of new tourism product such as new and refurbished accommodation, Aboriginal cultural tours, wellness and immersive experiences, and water-based activities.
The funding program runs over four financial years, with up to $500,000 available in each year.
SA Tourism Minister, Zoe Bettison said it was fantastic to be starting the New Year with a key boost for tourism, delivering nearly $486,000 in grants to create new visitor experiences almost double that in value.
"These new tourism experiences will highlight the important natural and cultural assets that are our state's national parks and will enable operators to attract visitors from interstate and overseas, as we support the industry to recover from the impacts of the pandemic," Ms Bettison said.
"Importantly, the fund is also supporting operators along the Murray River, who will benefit greatly when their new and improved tourism products are complete. With more reasons for tourists to visit the river, to stay longer and spend more, it will boost businesses across the region and help drive recovery."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.