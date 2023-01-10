The Islander

Nature tourism grants for Sea Dragon lodge, Brindabella Sailing tours to Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:46am, first published January 11 2023 - 9:42am
Sea Dragon lodge on Dudley Peninsula, Kangaroo Island sits on 250 acres with a secluded beach and ocean views from boutique accommodations. Picture supplied

The South Australian Tourism Commission's $2 million Experience Nature Tourism Fund has just announced the recipients of the first round of grants, with 18 products and experiences supported.

