Kangaroo Island production company en plein air films has done it again.
This time winning Best Music Video in the Berlin International Art Film Festival for Time and Evolution, a short music documentary featuring Kangaroo Island musician Richard Glatz.
The film has also been selected as a semi-finalist in four other international film festivals, in New York, Madrid, London and Toronto.
En plein air producer Ruth de la Lande said the Richard Glatz music doco was the company's third film to win recognition in Canada.
Previous film No Safe Space won Best Documentary in the Toronto Indie Shorts, while Island to Outback was as a finalist in the Montreal Independent Film Festival.
"Canada loves us! I think they relate to Australian films with environmental themes," Ms de la Lande said.
En plein's lastest latest film The Lens of Memory is currently in competition in various film festivals in Australia and overseas.
"It is an interpretation of the bushfires and climate change told through the eyes of musicians, artists and writers all of whom are locals," she said. "It is an entirely local production.'
The film has been made with assistance from a Country Arts SA grant.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
