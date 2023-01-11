An Adelaide woman sustained injuries and was airlifted from a Kangaroo Island beach after being run over on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, 2023.
A SA Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to North Coast Road at Middle River after reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian at 6.10pm.
Kangaroo Island police, ambulance paramedics and State Emergency Service volunteers were tasked to the beach on the north coast.
The pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman from Woodside, was airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains with non-life threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.
The initial tasking stated that there had been an accident involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian, and that someone was trapped.
Local reports were that someone was run over by a vehicle on the beach, becoming trapped underneath that vehicle.
Visitor Emilia Fuller from Melbourne was staying at accommodation above the beach and filmed footage of the rescue helicopter arriving at about 7.20pm.
