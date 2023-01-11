The Islander
Rescue after pedestrian trapped under vehicle on Snelling Beach on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 10:58am
An Adelaide woman sustained injuries and was airlifted from a Kangaroo Island beach after being run over on Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, 2023.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

