Residents from the Kangaroo Island Council, Alexandrina Council, City of Victor Harbor and District Council of Yankalilla have come together to make this summer's recycling program a success.
Since mid-December, the weekly collection of yellow recycling and green organic bins have enabled more material to be recycled and less waste being sent to landfill.
Data collected from the first two weeks of the program showed a 32 per cent increase in food/garden waste and 19 per cent decrease in waste to landfill, affirming that people are using their green bin or home compost for food scraps instead of placing it in their general waste bin.
The program has been implemented to capture the increase in packaging and food waste produced over the summer holiday period by collecting recycling and green bins weekly instead of fortnightly and will run until Jan. 27, 2023.
The councils and the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority are dedicated to reducing the community's impact on the environment, with the change to the summer collection following a two-year investigation into the best way to provide more opportunities for households to recycle more and reduce waste going to landfill, which included a community trial, waste audits, surveys and data tracking.
FRWA executive officer, Simon Grenfell said the waste authority promoted the program through council newsletters, social media and print media since October 2022.
"One of the biggest environmental gains we can make is to keep food organics out of landfill, which was a major focus of the program," Mr Grenfell said.
Contents of our Green bin, also called FOGO - Food Organics Garden Organics - are sent to Peats Soil in Langhorne Creek and composted, which was a great example of the circular economy principle of closing the loop on waste, he said.
The Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority had received varying responses from the community.
A major area of concern was how holiday houses would manage their waste, he said.
FRWA reached out to property managers, with one rental group booking additional collections for all the properties they manage, while other property managers asked for educational material to encourage their guests to make use of the extra recycling.
Some people raised concerns about an increase in family or friends visiting over the holidays and many were able to book extra collections for these periods of time.
Another point of concern had related to confusion with general waste to landfill collection remaining fortnightly, as had been offered weekly in previous years over the summer, he said.
"In general people have been positive about the opportunity to recycle more material and the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority and councils would like to thank the community for making the program such a success," Mr Grenfell said.
"Together, the community has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting the environment, with the favourable results of the program just one example of community's dedication to sustainability and social responsibility."
In other waste authority news, an 8.8 per cent fee increase applies to additional general waste disposal in Goolwa, Yankalilla, Strathalbyn as of Jan.1, 2023.
The Kangaroo Island waste transfer operates differently, and while residents are not charged to bring general waste to the landfill, there will be some increase in charges related to the disposal of certain items, including mattresses.
The mainland price increases apply to additional general waste brought into the dump and does not include kerbside recycling or general waste bins, which are covered by council rates.
This is the first price increase since July 2021 and applies to waste and recycling depots in Goolwa, Strathalbyn and Yankalilla.
A Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority Spokesperson said price increases were necessary to cover the increasing costs of fuel, parts and equipment, waste disposal and the solid waste levy.
"For example - the price increase has resulted in the cost to dispose of a 6x4 trailer of waste increasing from $44 to $47. These increases ensure the cost of waste management is borne by those who use the service, not the whole community," the spokesperson said.
"Although the fee increase applies to general waste, the cost of disposing of recycled waste at the dump, such as cardboard, paint and e-waste, will remain free."
Further information and collection calendars can be found on the FRWA website www.frwa.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.