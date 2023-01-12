Ken and Amanda Rowe and the 17 staff at Kangaroo Island Shellfish are excited about the future now that sale of the oyster land base has been approved.
The ongoing security of the American River oyster processing sheds and The Oyster Farm Shop farmgate will enable further investment in world-leading restorative aquaculture, research and development, and tourism activities.
Three years after the initial application, the SA Minister for Climate Environment and Water late last year, 2022, granted approval for the direct sale of the oyster farm land-base in American River to long-term lessee, KI Shellfish or KISH.
The sale was notified in the recent Department for Environment and Water Public Notice in The Islander on Nov. 3, 2022.
Ken and Amanda say they are relieved to finally have security of tenure, which they sought since 2008 when they bought the business, originally with a 12-month rolling lease through the Department of Transport and Infrastructure.
"Now that our tenure dilemma has been resolved, this will enable investment in our planned projects and exploration of new market opportunities," Ken said.
"We have faced many challenges over the last 14 years including the odd disaster, but we are still here which is testament to our resilient business model.
"With security of tenure, we can now actively seek investors to accelerate our vision and progress our projects."
Sale approved
Ken and Amanda said there was no change to the intended use of the land through this sale.
Access to foreshore, walking trails and spaces currently enjoyed by the community would remain the same, they said.
The area that had been used for oyster farming operations since 1999 was considered a complementary asset to the wharf precinct, with future business plans in harmony with surrounding community spaces, Amanda said.
"Now with security of tenure and confidence to invest, KI Shellfish - an award winning, iconic producer on the island - can progress its many strategic projects including working with the KI Council Town Centre project to improve the amenity of its land-base, KI native oyster research, involvement in native reef restoration, edible seaweed trials, research and development in farm optimization, production growth, and creating tourism opportunities," Amanda said.
An upgraded fence along the Tangara Road boundary and a new pergola for The Oyster Farm Shop have recently been approved by the KI Council, both scheduled for construction early 2023.
"We acknowledge there has been some concern from a few residents around the amenity of our land base, so we are very excited to have recently received approval to build an upgraded fence along Tangara Drive to improve the visual amenity," Amanda said.
"We would also like to acknowledge the thousands of residents and visitors who have supported our businesses over the years and, of course, our awesome team who have been very much a part of this journey with us."
She encouraged those unfamiliar with their journey to visit their website page https://www.oysterfarmshop.com.au/vision to find out more.
Community company
Ken and Amanda said the Kangaroo Island Shellfish, or KISH, oyster farm was very much a part of the American River community and the team regularly contributed over the years.
That includes the provision of sea rescues and assistance, staff CFS volunteers, community projects, donations/sponsorship, providing employment to locals plus attracting new residents, building the KI brand as an iconic producer, creating tourism opportunities and even increasing the marine biodiversity in Eastern Cove through restorative aquaculture practices.
"Aquaculture, a growth industry, is ideally located in the maritime precinct of American River," Ken said. "We look forward to further developing a native oyster industry on the Island."
The oyster farm recently hosted world leading researchers working on site to set the larvae of the native Angasi oysters, running trials on farming techniques for the Angasi seed-to-sale cycle.
And this year, the KISH staff will be involved in the full lifecycle of the native Angasi through the reef restoration projects.
Ken and Amanda said they looked forward to celebrating with the community at an Open Day in the first quarter of 2023 and sharing more information about their activities and vision.
"We, and any future associated mari-farmers, now have the confidence to invest in this future food, climate friendly, and island appropriate industry for generations to come."
Farm supporters
Long-term employee Dylan Spark, like all of the KI Shellfish staff, is excited about the possibilities.
"This is awesome! I am raising my family here in American River and now I feel like my job will be around for a lot longer," Dylan said.
"I have worked with Ken and Amanda since they bought the farm and I love my job, there is nowhere else I would want to live or work.
"So knowing that the business is going to stay here is awesome. The tourism stuff is cool and I love it when school groups come through for a tour to learn about what we do and we can show them that this is a job that some young kids might want to do because they love being on the water like I do!"
One of those young people had been Holly Muecke, the 2018 KI Young Achiever Award winner, currently attending James Cook University.
Holly's parents and American River residents, Lindy and Ant Muecke also support the project.
"We are happy with this decision as it supports the importance and suitability of the oyster farm business in American River," they said.
"All three of our children worked at the oyster farm/shop in their teens, and two have gone on to forge careers in marine based industries."
Kangaroo Island Shellfish or KISH meanwhile has been involved in The Nature Conservancy reef restoration project since 2019.
Ken and Amanda received a letter of support from the not-for-profit organisation.
"As part of this project, we have undertaken remote setting trials for our native oyster larvae on KI - where we used KISH facilities and expertise to set oyster larvae onto cleaned shells that will be used to seed the KI reef," the letter states.
"KISH has been a perfect location to conduct these native oyster production technique trials and has the future potential to showcase the project through tourism and education offerings.
State Member Leon Bignell also voiced his support for KISH and its plans.
"American River is one of the most stunning parts of South Australia and this move will allow for more beautification of an area that fronts the water," Mr Bignell wrote in an email.
"Visitors flock to areas that offer an experience and people will now be able to have an outstanding time in an area of Kangaroo Island that is often overlooked.
"The people of American River have really come together in recent years to focus on upgrading the township and this is a great step in making that happen.
"Ken and Amanda run a fantastic business that is recognised around Australia for producing and providing first-class oysters. I'm sure they'll bring that same premium approach to the upgrade of the wharf precinct."
Dolphin Watch KI and Victor Harbor founders, citizen scientists and marine environment advocates, Tony and Phyll Bartram also support the venture.
"They are outstanding, highly regarded global leaders in terms of entrepreneurial efforts to redress issues related to deterioration of marine environments," their letter of support reads.
"KI Shellfish commencing in 2008, due to the extraordinary efforts, passion and commitment of Ken and Amanda Rowe and staff, is now a world leading research and development entity, showcasing positive-impact aquaculture and multi-species farming to the world.
"KI Shellfish and their farm gate - The Oyster Farm Shop - have always shown a high level of commitment to their employees and are much admired because of their support and concern for those who work in their enterprise.
Such attention to employee welfare is commendable indeed along with their long term community support in so many ways."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.