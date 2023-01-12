The Islander

New York Times lists Kangaroo Island as No. 7 place to visit in 2023

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 9:32am
The New York Times has listed Kangaroo Island as the No. 7 place in the world to visit in 2023. The entry focusses on the Island's "incredible wildlife, breathtaking ocean views and its status as an ecological haven - like a zoo without fences". Picture from NYT website

Kangaroo Island is listed as No. 7 in the New York Times' latest annual 52 places to visit in the world.

