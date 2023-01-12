New York Times lists Kangaroo Island as No. 7 place to visit in 2023

Kangaroo Island is listed as No. 7 in the New York Times' latest annual 52 places to visit in the world.
The article "52 Places to Go in 2023" has KI ranked well ahead of the only other Australian destination listed - Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park - at No. 29.
KI fits in behind the top six travel destinations of London, Morioka in Japan, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park in the US, Kilmartin Glen in Scotland, Auckland and Palm Springs in California.
The KI entry focusses on the Island's "incredible wildlife, breathtaking ocean views and its status as an ecological haven - like a zoo without fences".
It mentions the Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre at Parndana, Seal Bay National Park and Southern Ocean Lodge.
Luxury destination Southern Ocean Lodge was completely destroyed by the fire on Jan. 3, 2020 but is being rebuilt and is due to reopen in late 2023.
Baillie Lodges founder James Baillie said it was defining for "SOL 2.0" - as the new iteration of the lodge is dubbed by the team - to receive such advance attention in such a prestigious publication.
"I remember the New York Times having the exclusive when Southern Ocean Lodge opened in 2008 and what a coup that was for Kangaroo Island and the soon-to-be world-renowned luxury lodge," Mr Baillie said.
The $50 million rebuild was going well, with a completion date tentatively set for November 2023, when it would reopen accommodate to 50 guests.
Created by the lodge's original architect, South Australia-based Max Pritchard the new property will bear almost the same footprint as the original, with 25 luxurious guest suites easing along the coastline newly reoriented to take in more of the ocean and coastal wilderness views.
Included is the new ultra-premium Ocean Pavilion, which follows the "owner's residence" style private pavilions across the portfolio, and features a wet-edge pool, terrace and four bedrooms and bathrooms.
A new location for the Southern Spa allows space for three treatment rooms, a gymnasium, sauna and hot and cold plunge pools.
Environmental sustainability is core to the design of Southern Ocean Lodge with a boost to water-capture and solar power generation plus clever planting of fire-retardant native plants and natural buffers to the wilderness.
Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre also had big changes since the devastating 2019-2020 fires, a tragic time when it operated as the Island's main wildlife triage centre.
Owners Sam and Dana Mitchell used the worldwide support that flowed in during the fires to expand the park's rescue and rehabilitation facilities and also purchased land for koala rehabilitation.
In the years since the fires, they also acquired the Raptor Domain bird and reptile park, making them an even bigger part of the Island's nature tourism.
The full New York Times entry on Kangaroo Island:
"A short trip from Adelaide, South Australia's capital, the nearly 1,700-square-mile Kangaroo Island is known for incredible wildlife, breathtaking ocean views and its status as an ecological haven - like a zoo without fences.
Three years ago, devastating fires consumed the island, wiping out wildlife and destroying a famous luxury hotel, the Southern Ocean Lodge. Efforts to rebuild are continuing, and the island is more compelling than ever to visit. New organizations that sprang up to help with the wildlife recovery offer visitors a chance to play a part in funding that regeneration.
At the Kangaroo Island Koala and Wildlife Rescue Centre, you can book a private tour to see the animal hospital facilities, or bottle-feed a joey (a baby kangaroo). At the long-established Seal Bay Conservation Park, you can watch one of Australia's largest colonies of sea lions frolic on the beach. And in 2023 the Southern Ocean Lodge will reopen, grander and better than before. - Besha Rodell"
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
