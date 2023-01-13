Meet Kangaroo Island volunteer: Tanya Millar, ambulance officer

The SA Ambulance Service is always on the look-out for new volunteers on Kangaroo Island.
Ambulances on the Island are fully staffed by volunteer paramedics, with only one paid position coordinating services.
Among those volunteer ambulance officers is Tanya Millar, also an enrolled nurse in the Kangaroo Island Health Service.
Fellow ambulance officer Mos Howard was just named as the 2023 Kangaroo Island Citizen of the Year.
Mos will receive his award from the Kangaroo Island Council at the Australia Day ceremony on January 26 at the Hope Cottage Museum.
He said he wanted to use his award to highlight how much he personally got out of being an ambulance officer, and to encourage others to join the SA Ambulance Service as a volunteer.
Tanya also said she joined SAAS as a volunteer because it gave her the opportunity to give something back to our community and to help people.
"We see people at sometimes their worst moments and if I can somehow make it a bit better for them, then that is very rewarding for me. I really enjoy being able to make other people feel better and in my role it happens very often!
"I love KI, not only because it is my place of birth and I have grown up and raised a family here, but the close-knit community that looks out for each other.
"Yes I do know a lot of the patients that I help in my role, but knowing the people often means you already have a connection with that person and caring for them becomes an easier task.
"I am also an enrolled nurse at the Kingscote Hospital, so the same applies there. Being part of a small community, it feels so good to be able to help people when they are in need.
"My daughter Amahli and myself both share a passion for horses and finally own one each.
"We enjoy getting out there riding together. Camping is also another thing our family likes to do.
"There is nothing better than walking along a big beautiful beach, breathing in the fresh sea air - unless you are on top of a horse that is!"
For information on volunteering for SA Ambulance, visit online at www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au or phone 1300 175 584.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
