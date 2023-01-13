The Islander

Meet Kangaroo Island volunteer: Tanya Millar, ambulance officer

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 13 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Island ambulance officer Tanya Millar and her daughter Amahli both share a passion for horses. Picture supplied

The SA Ambulance Service is always on the look-out for new volunteers on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.