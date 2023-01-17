The Islander

Whaling try pot repaired, Australia Day at Hope Cottage Museum on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The latest exhibit at the Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote is a try pot brought to Kangaroo Island to render oil from whale blubber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.