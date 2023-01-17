The latest exhibit at the Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote is a try pot brought to Kangaroo Island to render oil from whale blubber.
As is tradition, Hope Cottage Museum will be hosting the KI Council's Australia Day ceremonies this year.
The exact origin of the large, cast-iron pot is unknown but it is thought to be have been made in England and shipped over with the first settlers in the late 1800s.
According to Wikipedia, a try pots were used to render the oil from blubber obtained from whales and dolphins, as well as seals, and also to extract oil from penguins.
Once a suitable animal such as a whale had been caught and killed, the blubber was stripped from the carcass in a process known as flensing, cut into pieces, and melted in the try pots to extract the oil.
The word try means "to extract oil from whale blubber".
The historic try pot once sat on display the Kingscote foreshore, before it ended up in a backyard garden, allegedly as a planter for a palm tree.
The pot is featured in the book "Kangaroo Island - 184 Great Years" by Neville Cordes, pictured on the foreshore at the bottom of Telegraph Road.
The caption reads: "Whaling was expected to be a major industry in the new colony. It did not live up to expectations and the blubber pot pictured here at Kingscote was rarely used."
Over the years, the pot disintegrated into multiple pieces, and it was these items once donated were dropped off at Carlsen Welding and Metal Fabrication.
Stephen Carlsen said welding cast iron was always a challenge, even more so for these oil-infused, rusty sections.
Special arc welding rods were used by his son Glen to tack the sections together, with the service being provided free for the museum.
In other museum news, the paving stones from the Dauncey Street town centre renovation project in Kingscote are being repurposed as flooring inside display sheds.
The pavers were dropped off by the KI Council and volunteers are putting them to good use.
The museum has special opening hours from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, all January, before reverting back to the standard 1pm to 4pm hours.
Australia Day at Hope Cottage
Both the try pot and paving stones can be checked out when the Hope Cottage Museum hosts the council's Australia Day ceremony starting at 10am on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
The Citizen of the Year awards will be handed out.
The Australia Day ambassador for 2023 will be Kate Swaffer, who raises awareness about dementia.
Kate is a passionate human rights activist, author and speaker.
She is and independent researcher at the University of Wollongong, and the co-founder and human rights advisor of Dementia Alliance International, a global charity providing support and advocacy for people with dementia in 49 countries, and herself lives with a diagnosis of a rare young onset dementia.
She hails from the Eyre Peninsula.
Mayor Michael Pengilly encourages everyone to take the time to reflect and celebrate on Australia Day.
"Australia Day is a day to celebrate our communities wherever you are," he said. "It is a time to be aware that we live in a free country, dependent on democracy and decency to each and everyone in our nation regardless of who they are , where they came from and how long they've been here. That is Australia and long may it stay that way."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
