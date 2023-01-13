The latest exhibit at the Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote is a try pot brought to Kangaroo Island to render oil from whale blubber.
The exact origin of the large, cast-iron pot is unknown but it is thought to be have been made in England and shipped over with the first settlers in the late 1800s.
According to Wikipedia, a try pots were used to render the oil from blubber obtained from whales and dolphins, as well as seals, and also to extract oil from penguins.
Once a suitable animal such as a whale had been caught and killed, the blubber was stripped from the carcass in a process known as flensing, cut into pieces, and melted in the try pots to extract the oil.
The word try means "to extract oil from whale blubber".
The historic try pot once sat on display the Kingscote foreshore, before it ended up in a local garden, allegedly as a planter for a palm tree.
The pot is featured in the book "Kangaroo Island - 184 Great Years" by Neville Cordes, pictured on the foreshore in front of the hospital.
The caption reads: "Whaling was expected to be a major industry in the new colony. It did not live up to expectations and the blubber pot pictured here at Kingscote was rarely used."
Over the years, the pot disintegrated into multiple pieces, and it was these items once donated were dropped off at Carlsen Engineering.
Stephen Carlsen said welding cast iron was always a challenge, even more so for these oil-infused, rusty sections.
Special arc welding rods were used by his son Glen to tack the sections together, with the service being provided free for the museum.
In other museum news, the paving stones from the Dauncey Street town centre renovation project in Kingscote are being repurposed as flooring inside display sheds.
The pavers were dropped off by the KI Council and volunteers are putting them to good use.
Both the try pot and paving stones can be checked out when the Hope Cottage Museum hosts the council's Australia Day ceremony starting at 10am on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
The museum has special opening hours from 10am to 4pm, seven days a week, all January, before reverting back to the standard 1pm to 4pm hours.
