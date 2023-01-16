Entries are now open for Kangaroo Island's bi-annual 36th Easter Art Exhibition with a top prize of $10,000.
The 36th KI Easter Art Exhibition's theme is "Precious Moments", and the judges are artists Nici Cumpston and Olga Sankey.
The event is becoming increasingly popular with residents and visitors and is organised by 100 per cent volunteer group Artists Collective KI.
ACKI member Michele Lane said visitation numbers increased by more than 46 per cent from 2018 to 2021, up 1340 in 2021 compared with 908 in 2018.
"The 2021 event broke all records with over 200 entries produced by over 100 artist and more than 1300 attendees," she said
Ms Lane said the Diana Keir Award, valued at $10,000, to be awarded at the 2023 KI Easter Arts Show, would help attract a larger spectrum of artists and visitors to the event.
"This year, we're looking forward to attracting even more artists to showcase their work and more visitors to admire it," she said.
The Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition 2023 opens on Friday night, April 7, which is Good Friday. It runs until Saturday, April 22, at the Penneshaw Town Hall.
Entries close on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
To enter the exhibition, visit www.kangarooislandartworks.com/easter-art-exhibition/ki-easter-art-exhibition-2023 or follow the KI Easter Art Exhibition on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/kangarooislandeasterartexhibition.
Categories
Adult categories:
Categories for younger people:
Guidelines
Each artist is allowed no more than three entries, with a maximum of two entries in any one category
2D maximum width 1600 mm
3D maximum 1 square metre floor space, 3 cubic metre volume
Important dates
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Final date for entries through the online booking platform
Wednesday, March 29, and Sunday, April 2: delivery date for artworks to Penneshaw Town Hall
Saturday, April 22, 3pm to 5pm: Collect unsold works from Penneshaw Hall
The 2023 Exhibition opens Friday night, April 7 (Good Friday) and runs until Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The Meet the Judges session will be on Saturday morning, April 8, at the exhibition.
Prizes
When Kangaroo Island artist and identity Diana Keir died in 2019, her childhood friend Alexandra McCarthy resolved to ensure that Diana's artistic legacy lived on by supporting her favourite event.
Alex has established the Diana Keir Art Award honours and pays tribute to this lively and eccentric character who contributed so much to Kangaroo Island art. A corpus funds the prize, under the auspices of Guildhouse, to award $10,000 every two years.
The judges
Supporting the drive to encourage artists and maintain high standards, the Art Gallery of South Australia has committed one of the two judges since 2014. For the 2023 exhibition, ACKI is honoured to welcome two respected artists as judges:
- Nici Cumpston, Artistic Director of Tarnanthi and Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art, is also a practising artist/photographer.
- Olga Sankey, a practising artist interested in printmaking and digital art and a retired senior visual arts lecturer (University of South Australia). As a child, Olga lived for several years on Kangaroo Island at Cape du Couedic while her father, noted artist Voitre Marek, was light housekeeper.
Background
The Easter Art Exhibition began more than 35 years ago from inauspicious beginnings when a few artists participated in the Penneshaw Annual Flower Show.
Since then, the exhibition has developed into an independent art event supported by dozens of volunteers and sponsors giving freely of their time and energy to maintain the production as a jubilant celebration of island endeavour.
In 2002 its responsibility passed to the Artists Collective KI Inc (ACKI). Since that time, under their stewardship, the exhibition has built its reputation for being the largest and most diverse presentation of art on Kangaroo Island and has played a significant role in fostering its artistic talent.
