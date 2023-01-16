The Islander

Kangaroo Island's bi-annual 36th Easter Art Exhibition calls for entries

Updated January 16 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:06pm
Easter Art Exhibition committee members Michele Lane and Desiree Jurgs, with member of the Arts Collective Kangaroo Island Toni Skrigin and the 2023 Easter Art Exhibition poster. Picture by Vanessa Wilson

Entries are now open for Kangaroo Island's bi-annual 36th Easter Art Exhibition with a top prize of $10,000.

