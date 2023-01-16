Three local acts have won the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the mainstage with some of Australia's best musicians at the New Shoots Music Festival on March 25, 2023 at the Penneshaw Oval.
Fourteen musical acts from across the Island participated in the New Shoots Home Grown open mic event, held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Vivonne Bay Tavern.
East End Events Committee chairman Andy Gilfillan said more than 250 people attended the event.
"The standard and level of talent were very high," Mr Gilfillan said.
"It was challenging for the committee to decide who would win in each category. We thank everyone who took part in the open mic session and everyone who attended the event."
The Under 18 years category winner is Xavier Wadsworth, with local band Jacky Winter winning the Group 1 category and local duo Double Header taking out the prize for the Group 2 category.
"Our congratulations to the winners - we look forward to seeing you shine on the New Shoots Music Festival mainstage in March," Mr Gilfillan said.
The three winners shared $1,500 in prize money sponsored by Kangaroo Island Our Town.
"The East End Events Committee is proud to partner with Kangaroo Island Our Town to support Kangaroo Island's music scene," Mr Gilfillan said.
"Their generous sponsorship helps our committee fulfil our mission to support and nurture local talent and the music industry here on KI.
"The Homegrown competition is all about promoting artist development, originality and song writing - the show is 100 per cent live, real and raw," he said.
Kangaroo Island Our Town is a 10-year funded mental health initiative supporting community-led ideas which to help support each other in the face of mental health and wellbeing challenges.
KI Our Town team member Kate Brooksby said initiatives such as the New Shoots Homegrown open mic not only supported local music and the arts on KI but also provided the opportunity for community connection, promoting community wellbeing.
Look out for the team at the New Shoots festival in March.
To learn more about the New Shoots Music Festival, follow it on Facebook and Instagram or visit: www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au
