The Islander
Photos

Kangaroo Island homegrown talent set to shine on 2023 New Shoots Music Festival mainstage

Updated January 17 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three local acts have won the opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the mainstage with some of Australia's best musicians at the New Shoots Music Festival on March 25, 2023 at the Penneshaw Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.