The racing season kicks off with the annual KI Racing Club's "Racing at the Cygnet" picnic races this Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
There are more than 70 entries accepted so far.
The six-race program starts at 11am, with a bus departing from the Ozone Hotel. The KI Cancer Support Group will man the entrance points with the $5 entry going to the group.
The Lions will have their barbecue going.
Secretary/treasurer Greg Miller said the TAB and a bookmaker would be on course and the strong list of entrants meant there was an emergency runner for each of the six races.
It's a non-TAB race, so the only place you will be able to bet is on the course.
Something new for the picnic races this Saturday is a "human horse race" down the home straight.
Sporting clubs have been invited to put forward teams of four, two netballer and two footballers, that will jump out of the gates to run a relay race in front of the crowd.
The Kingscote Men's Shed have made stick horses to be passed from runner to runner, with $1000 to be shared among those placing.
It all leads up to the three-day 140th SeaLink Racing Carnival from Thursday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 18.
Saturday's event was the first leg of the $10,000 trainers challenge held over the three race days, Mr Miller said.
The booklet for the 2023 Kangaroo Island SeaLink Racing Carnival has now been distributed around the Island and the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Mr Miller said tickets for the SeaLink Long Lunch marquee sold out back in August, while spaces for private marquees sold out by November.
General admission tickets for February's carnival can be purchased at the gate or early at the SeaLink office for a $5 discount.
